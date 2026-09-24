Gurindervir Singh heads to the Asian Games 2026 with a Rotoris on his wrist

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 24: Gurindervir Singh, India's fastest man, will race for a medal in Aichi-Nagoya this week with a Rotoris Astonia on his wrist. Four months ago, he became the first Indian sprinter to run the 100m under 10.10 seconds. Now, he is chasing the next number on the biggest stage of his career yet.

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A Record Built on Hundredths

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In May, Singh ran 10.09 seconds at the Federation Cup in Ranchi. No Indian sprinter had gone under 10.10 before that morning. He is 25, a Petty Officer in the Indian Navy, and the son of a former national-level volleyball player. A rough night at the Commonwealth Games in July, where he missed the 100m semi-finals, was still fresh when he boarded the flight to Japan.

After Ranchi, he put it plainly: “Indian genes are very strong, and we have only just started.” The record marked a new point in his sprinting career.

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What He's Wearing When The Clock Starts

Singh trains and competes in the Astonia Crimson Carbon , a 42mm chronograph watch limited to 225 pieces. It has been on his wrist through the work behind the record, not only the moments that followed it.

Speaking about the athlete and timepiece,Prerna Gupta, co-founder of Rotoris, said, "Gurindervir held the national record, lost it, and took it back inside two days. That is the part we recognised. One hundredth of a second separated the fastest Indian ever from every Indian before him, and he spent years of ordinary mornings closing that gap. Astonia is built for people who work in that margin. We wanted it on the wrist of someone who has lived there."

Singh races against hundredths of a second. Astonia brings that same attention to precision to the wrist, with a chronograph built to measure elapsed time and its fractions.

Inside The Astonia Chronograph

The Astonia watch runs on a Swiss quartz chronograph movement built for functional timing rather than decorative sub-dials. Its ADD and SPLIT functions are designed for actual timing, while the 42mm chronograph watch carries three counters in the standard 3-9-6 layout.

The movement offers a battery life of up to 54 months. Crimson Carbon is one of five Astonia variants, alongside Titanium Ice, Sunset Carbon, Velocity Green and Victory Gold.

The Idea Behind Rotoris’ Astonia

Astonia is allocated through the Rotoris Registry. Those interested begin by creating a profile, which is then considered individually for allocation. That approach reflects a larger Rotoris belief: progress is not a finish line. It is a standard that keeps moving.

Singh understands that instinct in the most literal sense. He has already broken the national 100m record. Now he is chasing the next number. The record sets a new benchmark, and the next race begins with the clock running again.

Rotoris watches are built in India for people still building something of their own. This week Singh takes on Aichi-Nagoya wearing an Astonia Crimson Carbon. The chronograph is built around the measurement that has shaped his career: time.

TheAstonia collection is available now.

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