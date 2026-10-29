Gurjar Swabhiman Rally Draws 10,000+ in Delhi; Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel Attends as Chief Guest at Akhil Bharatiya Gurjar Mahasabha Gathering

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 29: More than 10,000 participants, according to the organisers, gathered at Talkatora Indoor Stadium on 27 October for the Gurjar Swabhiman Rally and National Conference, organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Gurjar Mahasabha. The programme combined a celebration of community identity with a forward-looking agenda on education, social reform, women's empowerment, youth development and greater participation in public life.

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Shri Bhupendra Bhai Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat, graced the programme as Chief Guest, with Shri Pankaj Chaudhary, Union Minister of State for Finance and Uttar Pradesh BJP President, and Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar, Union Minister, as Special Guests. Their presence gave the community's aspirations and its contribution to India's development a broad public platform.

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Held ahead of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 151st birth anniversary on 31 October, the conference stressed unity, responsible citizenship and constructive participation in nation-building. Its central message was that lasting social progress rests on education, equal opportunity, dignity for women, skilled and responsible youth, and peaceful engagement with democratic institutions.

The conference placed five principal social resolutions before the community, seeking to turn the spirit of the gathering into action at family, local and organisational levels.

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Five principal social resolutions

1. Honouring Samrat Mihir Bhoj's legacy: Expressing the community's historical reverence for Samrat Mihir Bhoj, the conference resolved to compile evidence on Gurjara-Pratihara history from records, inscriptions and published research, and backed worldwide access to it, expert examination and respectful, research-based dialogue to resolve differences.

2. Youth and nation-building: Delegates resolved to expand mentoring in education, skills, employment, entrepreneurship and public service so young people rise to positions of responsibility on merit. They condemned violence, arson and damage to property, while upholding peaceful dissent and constitutional remedies.

3. Rejecting dowry: Members committed to neither demanding, giving nor accepting dowry. Brides, grooms and families who reject dowry will be recognised, simple weddings encouraged, and safety and support for women facing harassment given priority.

4. Empowering women: Equal access to education, health and opportunity; preventing girls from dropping out; scholarship support; and stronger participation of women in skills, employment and decision-making.

5. Education for all: Re-enrolling out-of-school children, books and digital resources for students in need, career guidance, and support for competitive examinations and vocational training. Public-service initiatives are to remain open to others in need.

Distinguished leaders from across the country attend

The programme was attended by Dr Yashvir Singh, Patron of the Akhil Bharatiya Gurjar Sabha; Chaudhary Mahendra Pratap, former Cabinet Minister; Shri Rajesh Nagar and Dr Soumendra Tomar, Ministers of State (Independent Charge); and Shri Aidal Singh Kansana, Cabinet Minister in the Government of Madhya Pradesh.

Other dignitaries included Shri Ramvir Bidhuri, Member of Parliament from South Delhi; Shri Kanwar Singh Tanwar, MP from Amroha; Shri Banshilal Gurjar, Rajya Sabha MP and National President of Kisan Morcha; Shri Chandan Chauhan, MP from Bijnor; Shri Altaf Mian, MP from Kashmir; Smt Alka Gurjar and Shri Ghulam Ali Khatana, Rajya Sabha MPs; and Shri Nawab Singh Nagar, Regional President of the Akhil Bharatiya Gurjar Mahasabha.

The Mahasabha's national officeholders included Shri Chaudhary Harish Chandra Bhati, National President; Shri K. P. Singh Kasana, National Vice President; Shri Savinder Bhati, National Vice President; and Shri Jagbir Singh Daula, National Vice President. Regional representation made the conference a national forum that recognised the varied needs of communities across India.

Education and opportunity at the heart of social transformation

The conference held that education must be the foundation of community advancement and that no child's prospects should be limited by financial hardship, gender, geography or social circumstances. The Mahasabha called for identifying children who are out of school or have discontinued their studies, helping them return, and providing books, digital learning resources and academic guidance. Scholarships, competitive examination preparation, vocational courses, industrial training and employment-oriented skills were highlighted as pathways to opportunity.

Families, professionals and financially capable members were encouraged to contribute time, experience and resources transparently, extending support beyond formal schooling to career guidance, mentoring and practical skills for economic independence. The aim is a culture in which education is a shared social responsibility and support reaches those who might otherwise be left behind.

A firm call for dowry-free marriages and social reform

The conference called for a commitment that dowry be neither demanded, given nor accepted, identifying demands for cash, vehicles, property and expensive gifts as conditions of marriage as practices that burden families and undermine women's dignity. It urged families to reject debt-driven wedding expenditure, conspicuous display and competitive spending, and to recognise dowry-free marriages as positive examples of simplicity and mutual respect.

The resolution links women's dignity and financial security to their access to education, employment, property rights and independent decisions about their own resources. Complaints of harassment should be treated seriously, with women's safety, privacy and access to support placed ahead of pressure to protect social appearances. The wider aim is to end harmful practices through awareness, personal example and sustained community engagement.

Women's empowerment and girls' education

The Mahasabha called for equal treatment of girls and boys in education, nutrition, healthcare and opportunity. Priorities include preventing girls from leaving school prematurely, improving access to higher education, and helping financially disadvantaged students obtain scholarships and mentoring.

It also called for greater economic independence for women through vocational skills, digital literacy, entrepreneurship and employment support; meaningful roles for women in community committees and decision-making; and mentoring links between women professionals and students. Progress should be measured not only by educational access but by women's opportunities to make decisions, build careers and participate in public life.

Youth development, skills and responsible citizenship

The conference called for stronger links between young people and opportunities in employment, entrepreneurship, professional development and public service, with experienced professionals mentoring them towards careers in administration, science, defence, sports, agriculture, industry and other sectors.

The resolutions explicitly condemn violence, arson, vandalism and damage to public or private property, and reaffirm faith in the Constitution, democratic institutions and lawful processes. Young people were urged to direct their energy towards education, skills, public service and national development, pursuing aspirations firmly but peacefully and within the law.

Historical heritage through research and evidence

The conference resolved to develop an accessible, evidence-based collection of material on Samrat Mihir Bhoj and Gurjara-Pratihara history, drawing on inscriptions, archaeological material, published research and other sources, with engagement from qualified historians and epigraphic experts. Historical questions are to be addressed through credible sources, independent academic examination and respectful discussion. The resolution rejects hostility towards other communities, placing documentation and research at the centre of making this heritage accessible to scholars and the public.

Community Development through democratic engagement

Discussions recognised the varied circumstances and identities of Gurjar groups across states and religious backgrounds, including Gurjar Bakarwal and Sikh Gurjar communities, and called for representation-related information to be grounded in reliable data and the self-identification of the groups concerned.

The Mahasabha's stated approach is to pursue community concerns through peaceful, constitutional and democratic means.

From a national gathering to sustained community action

The accompanying resolution document proposes follow-through measures for separate consideration by the Mahasabha's executive committee, including state-level coordination, educational guidance and career counselling programmes, voluntary pledges supporting dowry-free marriages, and a progress review within 90 days.

The rally's message was captured in the call:

“Shikshit Bano! | Sangathit Raho! | Sangharsh Karo! | Shasak Bano!”

(Be educated! Stay organised! Strive! Become leaders!)

Another message highlighted the community's contribution to India's security, agriculture and development:

“Seema par jawan, khet mein kisan: Bharat ke nirman mein Gurjar ka yogdan.”

(Soldiers at the border, farmers in the fields: the Gurjar contribution to building India.)

The conference concluded with a call for unity, education, women's empowerment, responsible citizenship and national service, affirming that social advancement within the community must serve the wider public good and contribute to India's overall development and prosperity.

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