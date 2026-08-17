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Home / Business / Gurjinder Singh Gavy Calls for Youth Empowerment on India’s 80th Independence Day

Gurjinder Singh Gavy Calls for Youth Empowerment on India’s 80th Independence Day

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PTI
Updated At : 06:06 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Jaipur, August 17, 2026: On the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day, Gurjinder Singh Gavy, chairman – NRI & Overseas Congress Cell, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee; Global Ambassador – Ramgarhia Sahab; President – Indian Overseas Youth Congress Australia and President Student Union India-Australia called for greater focus on youth empowerment, education, employment, social responsibility and women’s safety.

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Gavy said India’s continued progress would depend on creating greater opportunities for young people and encouraging them to contribute positively to society. He emphasised the importance of education, employment and skill development in enabling the country’s youth to participate more effectively in India’s economic and social development.

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“India’s youth have an important role to play in shaping the country’s future. Access to education, employment opportunities and a responsible social environment can help young people contribute meaningfully to the nation’s development,” Gavy said.

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He also called for greater awareness among young people about the risks associated with drugs and violence, while encouraging them to pursue education, careers and constructive social engagement.

Gavy further emphasised the need to strengthen efforts towards women’s safety and create an environment in which women and girls can participate freely in education, employment and public life.

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Highlighting the contribution of Indians living overseas, he also called for stronger engagement with the Indian diaspora and greater opportunities for overseas Indians, particularly young people, to contribute to India’s development.

Gavy currently holds responsibilities associated as NRI & Overseas Congress Cell, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, President - Indian Overseas Youth Congress Australia, President – Student Union India-Australia and Global Ambassador – Ramgarhia Sabha.

He said, this Independence Day was an opportunity to reflect on the responsibilities of citizens and the role of the younger generation in building a more inclusive, educated and progressive India.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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