Gurugram Residents Come Together for 'The Unity Run' on Independence Day

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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 17: Chintels Group successfully hosted 'The Unity Run', an 11-km community run themed 'Celebrate Freedom, Run for Unity', on the occasion of 80th Independence Day. The event brought together running enthusiasts from several prominent residential communities across Gurugram, creating a shared platform to celebrate the spirit of freedom, unity and community participation.

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The winners of 'The Unity Run 2026' are: First place Ajay Kumar, runner up Virender and third on the podium Harshul Malik were awarded iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch respectively while the next 20 participants received consolation prizes in recognition of their performance and participation.

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Designed to encourage an active lifestyle while fostering a sense of togetherness, the run witnessed enthusiastic participation from approx. 200 participants aged 18 years and above who were required to use the STRAVA app to record and track their routes throughout the run, encouraging a digital community-led fitness initiative.

The run was flagged off from Chintels Serenity, a premium high-rise residential community in Gurugram by senior leadership from Chintels. Serving as both the starting and finishing point, Participants included residents from across Chintels Serenity, Chintels Paradiso, Sobha International City, Sobha City, ATS Kokoon, ATS Tourmaline, Raheja Atharva, Brisk Lumbini and Calladium.

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Participant safety remained a key priority throughout the run. An ambulance and personnel from the local police station were deployed along the route to provide necessary assistance and support, ensuring a safe and well-coordinated experience for participants.

Prashant Solomon Director, Chintels Group said, "The Unity Run is our endeavour to bring communities together through the shared values of fitness, freedom and unity. Independence Day is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we come together, and this run reflects that spirit in a meaningful and engaging way. We are delighted to see residents from across the sector participate with such enthusiasm and making this celebration truly special."

The event concluded with participants coming together at Chintels Serenity, reinforcing the message that fitness can be a powerful catalyst for community building and unity.

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