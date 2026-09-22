Gurugram, Say Hello to the House of Surya

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 22: From the heart of Chandni Chowk to a new address in Gurugram, House of Surya’s journey takes a new turn.

Advertisement

For over six decades, House of Surya has been part of India’s ethnic fashion story, with its roots firmly planted in the bustling lanes of Delhi’s Chandni Chowk. Since 1960, the brand has built a world around the art of dressing for life’s most memorable occasions, weddings, festivities, family celebrations and all the moments in between. Now, that story has travelled beyond Delhi.

Advertisement

On 20 September 2026, the House of Surya officially opened its doors at Gurudwara Road, Civil Lines, Gurugram, bringing the brand’s distinctive world of ethnic fashion to a new city.

The thought behind the launch was simple and significant:

Advertisement

Delhi Se Gurugram Tak

It is more than a change of address. It marks a new chapter for a brand whose story began in one of Delhi’s most iconic fashion destinations and now finds a new home in one of the National Capital Region’s most dynamic cities. And the opening was celebrated in a way that honoured both.

A Gurugram Launch Rooted in Culture

The House of Surya Gurugram did not simply open its doors; it made an occasion of it.

The launch brought together fashion, tradition, food, styling and entertainment, creating a memorable introduction to the brand’s new home.

The day began with a traditional ceremonial lamp lighting, followed by a vibrant traditional dance performance that brought an unmistakable cultural energy to the occasion. The festivities built towards a dramatic grand curtain raise, unveiling the new House of Surya and giving guests their first glimpse of the space and collections within.

It was a fitting way to mark the arrival of a brand with such a long association with Indian fashion and celebration.

Guests were also treated to a special styling experience, offering inspiration on putting together looks for different occasions, while games, quizzes and surprise gifts added an element of fun to the day.

And then there was a taste of Delhi.

Inspired by the culinary heritage of Chandni Chowk, the food experience brought a little of the brand’s original neighbourhood to its new Gurugram address.

A Director’s Talk offered guests another perspective on the brand, its journey, its heritage and what this new chapter in Gurugram means for the House of Surya.

Together, these elements made the opening feel less like a conventional store launch and more like a celebration of where House of Surya has come from and where it is going next.

For House of Surya, Gurugram is a particularly meaningful addition to its journey.

Chandni Chowk represents the brand’s heritage, a place synonymous with weddings, ethnic fashion, family shopping and the excitement of finding something special. Gurugram represents something different, but equally relevant: a contemporary, fast-growing city where modern lifestyles meet deeply rooted traditions, and where occasions continue to shape how people dress and celebrate. The House of Surya brings these two worlds together.

The result is a store that carries the familiarity of a name that has been dressing generations, while creating an experience suited to the way today's customers shop, style and celebrate.

Delhi Se Gurugram Tak is therefore not simply a launch thought. It captures a journey, from a legendary fashion neighbourhood to a new city, from heritage to the next generation, and from a well-established legacy to a new chapter.

Step Inside the House of Surya

Inside the new House of Surya is an expansive world of women’s ethnic and occasion wear, thoughtfully spanning bridal, wedding, festive and contemporary dressing.

The offering moves beyond the idea of a single “ethnic look”. It is a wardrobe designed around occasions, moods and individual style.

For brides-to-be, the experience takes centre stage with bridal lehengas and couture, where intricate detailing, rich fabrics and statement silhouettes come together for one of life's most significant celebrations. For wedding guests and families, the selection extends to saris, non-bridal lehengas, shararas and occasion wear, allowing each celebration to call for its own expression. There are also unstitched suits and ready-to-wear styles, including anarkalis, jumpsuits and cord sets, bringing greater versatility to the wardrobe and allowing traditional Indian dressing to move effortlessly into more contemporary territory. The collections are not simply about what to wear, but about how you want to feel when you wear it.

A classic sari for an intimate family celebration. A statement lehenga for a wedding evening. A beautifully detailed anarkali for the festive season. A contemporary silhouette for a celebration that calls for something a little different.

The experience is about finding the right piece for the moment, and making it your own.

Meet the New Vivah Collection

Adding particular excitement to the occasion is the launch of Vivah, House of Surya’s new collection introduced around the Gurugram opening.

With weddings continuing to be at the heart of India’s celebration culture, Vivah brings a renewed focus to the many moments that make up the wedding journey. From the bride and her closest family to the celebrations surrounding the big day, the collection adds another dimension to the House of Surya’s wedding offering.

It is a collection made for the anticipation, the rituals, the photographs, the celebrations and, ultimately, the memories that remain long after the wedding is over.

For anyone beginning to plan a wedding wardrobe, Vivah offers a fresh reason to step into the House of Surya and discover what the new chapter looks like.

An Experience Built Around the Occasion

One of the defining aspects of the House of Surya is that occasion-based shopping does not have to feel transactional. The experience begins with understanding what the customer is dressing for. This is where personalised assistance and styling guidance become part of the experience.

Customers can explore silhouettes, colours, fabrics and combinations with the freedom to consider the complete look rather than simply choosing an individual garment.

For bridal shoppers, that experience becomes even more considered, with the opportunity to explore statement pieces, couture and wedding looks in an environment designed around one of the most important wardrobes they will ever put together.

There is something significant about House of Surya arriving in Gurugram.

The brand carries with it the energy of Chandni Chowk, a place where generations have shopped for weddings, festivals and family milestones. Now, that heritage meets a city known for its contemporary outlook, evolving lifestyle and growing appetite for fashion and experiences. The House of Surya Gurugram is where those two sensibilities meet.

And perhaps that is what makes the new store more than simply another retail address.

It is a continuation of a story that began in 1960, while creating space for the next generation of that story to unfold.

The Doors Are Open

The grand opening on 20 September marked the House of Surya's first day in Gurugram, but the story continues with the store now open for customers.

Whether you're beginning your bridal journey, preparing for the festive season, shopping for an upcoming wedding or looking for something special for a celebration, the House of Surya Gurugram offers an experience built around discovering the right look for the right occasion.

House of Surya Gurugram

Gurudwara Road, Civil Lines, Gurugram

A new chapter of the House of Surya has begun and its doors are now open.

Website: www.houseofsurya.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)