New Delhi [India], November 26: As 2025 draws to a close, India's real estate sector stands stronger, more confident, and remarkably more structured than it was just a few years ago. According to Mr. Saransh Trehan, Managing Director of Trehan Group, the year has been instrumental in resetting industry expectations and strengthening the fundamentals of the market. He believes this year has not only reinforced homebuyer confidence but has also paved the way for 2026 to become one of the most significant years in the modern history of Indian real estate.

Mr. Trehan reflects that 2025 saw sustained residential demand across India, but one region that distinctly outperformed expectations was Gurugram. He notes that Gurugram has continued its rise as the country's most sought-after real estate destination, driven by exceptional infrastructure, strong corporate presence, and an evolving lifestyle ecosystem. The city's rapid metro expansions, improved road networks, and proximity to the airport have further strengthened its position as the hub for next-generation urban living. In 2025, Gurugram witnessed heightened demand not only for premium and luxury offerings but also for intelligently planned mid-segment and independent floor developments--segments in which Trehan Group has been actively contributing.

Looking beyond Gurugram, Mr. Trehan points out that 2025 also marked a surge of activity in fast-growing regions such as Bhiwadi, Neemrana, Alwar, Jaipur, and other emerging corridors around NCR and Rajasthan. These markets benefitted greatly from expanded connectivity, new industrial nodes, and rising aspirations among young families seeking high-quality homes without metro-level pricing. The blending of affordability, modern design, and strong infrastructure made these cities key contributors to overall sector stability.

From a macroeconomic perspective, Mr. Trehan feels that 2025 showcased a resilient housing market despite global headwinds. Consistent GDP growth, healthy employment trends, and a favourable policy environment kept buyer sentiment buoyant throughout the year. He also highlights that India's aggressive infrastructure push--especially expressways, logistics corridors, and industrial zones--played a decisive role in unlocking fresh real estate pockets across the country. This resulted in more balanced urbanisation, reducing pressure on metro cities and distributing opportunities wider than ever before.

Commercial real estate, too, experienced a renewed resurgence in 2025. Gurugram once again led this shift with a strong pipeline of Grade-A office, retail, and mixed-use developments. Mr. Trehan believes that the changing lifestyle patterns of urban Indians, coupled with increased consumer spending in Tier-2 cities, will make 2026 a landmark year for retail-led destinations. Developers who focus on modern design, tenant experience, and integrated amenities will have a strong edge as organised retail continues expanding at an impressive pace.

Looking ahead to 2026, Mr. Trehan is unequivocally optimistic. He anticipates a year marked by strong residential launches, robust sales, and deeper consolidation among credible developers. According to him, sustainability will no longer be a buzzword but a fundamental expectation from homebuyers. Energy-efficient designs, green landscapes, water management systems, and environmentally conscious planning will increasingly define modern communities in Gurugram, NCR, and beyond. Developers who embed sustainability early in their project vision will naturally assume leadership in this evolving landscape.

He also notes that the mid-segment housing category will remain the primary demand driver in 2026. As India continues its journey toward becoming a multi-trillion-dollar economy, the aspiration for quality living--especially in cities like Gurugram--will guide the next chapter of real estate growth. Product innovation, transparent practices, and customer-centric delivery will be the deciding factors separating market leaders from the rest.

Concluding his outlook, Mr. Saransh Trehan expresses that Trehan Group enters 2026 with renewed vision and commitment. With strong experience in NCR and Rajasthan, a robust development pipeline, and an unwavering focus on sustainable, thoughtfully designed communities, the Group aims to contribute meaningfully to India's changing urban landscape. He firmly believes that 2026 will not just build on the achievements of 2025 but will redefine the trajectory of Indian real estate--making it one of the most pivotal years for both developers and homebuyers alike.

