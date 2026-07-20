Gurukul Kangri Launches New Academic Programmes and Student-Centric Initiatives to Strengthen Future-Ready Education

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Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 20: Gurukul Kangri (Deemed to be University) has announced a major academic expansion for the 2026-27 academic session with the launch of 14 new programmes designed to equip students with future-ready skills while preserving the University's rich Vedic educational heritage. The new offerings focus on emerging technologies, healthcare, research, and multidisciplinary learning, reflecting the institution's commitment to industry-aligned and employment-oriented education.

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Developed after extensive assessment of industry trends, student aspirations and future workforce requirements, the programmes include M.Sc. Food Technology & Nutrition, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Nanoscience & Nanotechnology, Robotics Science, Diploma in Naturopathy & Yogic Science, along with several other specialised courses. The Kanya Gurukul Campus in Dehradun has also introduced M.Sc. Computer Science and B.A. Music, expanding opportunities for students across diverse academic disciplines.

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Strengthening its focus on career readiness, the Faculty of Education has established a UPSC Competitive Examination Training Centre, inaugurated by IPS officer Ajay Meena (Gujarat Cadre, 2022 Batch). The centre will offer expert mentorship, structured preparation, current affairs coaching, personality development and strategic guidance for Civil Services and other competitive examinations.

As part of its research-driven approach, the University recently organised a Research Writing Workshop to enhance the quality of academic research. Scholars received practical training in research methodology, project design, proposal writing, publication ethics, impact assessment, and international research standards, encouraging meaningful research with real-world relevance.

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The newly launched Robotics Science Programme under the Faculty of Engineering and Technology is another significant addition. The programme provides hands-on training in robotics, artificial intelligence, drone technology and automation, enabling students to develop technical expertise, innovation capabilities and entrepreneurial skills aligned with Industry 4.0.

Recognising the growing demand for professionals in preventive and holistic healthcare, Gurukul Kangri has also introduced a one-year Diploma in Naturopathy and Yogic Science. Open to Class XII graduates from all streams, the programme aims to prepare qualified naturopathy therapists and wellness professionals to serve India's rapidly expanding healthcare and wellness sectors.

Admissions for all newly introduced programmes are now open through both online and offline modes. To make quality higher education more accessible, the University has reduced the registration fee from ₹500 to ₹200, while admissions will continue to be offered based on merit and prescribed eligibility criteria.

Speaking on the expansion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Pratibha Mehta Luthra said, "The introduction of these programmes reflects our commitment to preparing students for the opportunities and challenges of a rapidly changing world. By integrating Vedic values with contemporary knowledge, innovation, and skill development, we aim to nurture socially responsible, future-ready professionals who can contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

With these new initiatives, Gurukul Kangri continues to strengthen its position as a progressive institution that combines academic excellence, research, innovation and value-based education to prepare graduates for successful careers in an evolving global landscape.

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