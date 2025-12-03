DT
Home / Business / Guwahati Dentist Makes History with Double Win at ASEAN Dentistry Awards 2025

Guwahati Dentist Makes History with Double Win at ASEAN Dentistry Awards 2025

ANI
Updated At : 06:05 PM Dec 03, 2025 IST
PNN

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 3: In a landmark achievement for Indian dentistry, Dr. Adil Lyngdoh from Guwahati has secured the 2nd position in both the Endodontics and Re-Endodontics categories at the prestigious ASEAN Dentistry 2025 Awards. With this, Dr. Adil becomes the only winner from Assam as well as Northeast India.

The event, held on November 22 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur, is widely regarded as one of the most competitive platforms in the region. This year's edition saw a staggering attendance of over 3,000 participants from across Asia, including distinguished speakers, professors, and renowned clinical experts.

Despite the intense competition, Dr. Adil Lyngdoh stood out for their clinical excellence, emerging as the only Indian dentist to achieve a podium finish in both the Endodontics and Re-Endodontics categories simultaneously.

"To achieve this ranking among participants from all Asian countries is truly surreal," said Dr. Lyngdoh, regarding the win.

He added, "The competition was incredibly stiff, with nominees comprising some of the most respected figures in Asian dentistry. This is a profoundly significant moment in my career."

This accolade highlights the rising standard of Indian dental practice on the international stage, placing Dr. Adil Lyngdoh among the elite tier of specialists in Asia.

Dr. Adil Lyngdoh is a BDS, FAD (AESTHETIC DENTIST & IMPLANTOLOGIST). He is the Chief Dental Surgeon in ES DENTAL CARE located at Sixmile, Vip Road, Guwahati.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

