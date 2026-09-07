GVP Realty Unveils INR 600 Crore+ MANSION XXI, an Ultra-Luxury Sea-Facing Landmark at Bandra Bandstand

Mumbai-based GVP Realty marks its most ambitious milestone yet with MANSION XXI, an ultra-luxury sea-facing residential tower at Bandra Bandstand, ushering in ‘The Rare Chapter’ at one of India’s most coveted and supply-constrained coastal addresses.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India ---- Business Wire India

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As demand for landmark residences continues to reshape Mumbai’s luxury real estate landscape, GVP Realty today announced MANSION XXI, a INR 600 crore+ ultra-luxury sea-facing residential development at Bandra Bandstand. Rising as a distinguished 26-storey architectural landmark, MANSION XXI marks the developer’s most ambitious milestone to date, reflecting its vision of creating exceptional residential developments that seamlessly combine architectural excellence, uncompromising privacy and timeless coastal living.

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With premium land parcels at Bandra Bandstand becoming increasingly scarce, MANSION XXI presents a rare opportunity to own a residence at one of India’s most coveted and supply-constrained waterfront addresses. According to CRE Matrix Research, luxury homes priced above INR 45 crore accounted for nearly 44 percent of Mumbai’s primary luxury residential sales, while Bandra West recorded over 1,918 residential transactions in 2024. Sea-facing residences continue to command a premium of 15-20 percent, further reinforcing the locality’s position among India’s most valuable luxury residential markets. Against this backdrop, GVP Realty brings its experience of developing premium residences across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to create a highly limited collection designed around quality, privacy and enduring value.

Designed for a select few, MANSION XXI comprises a limited collection of ultra-luxury residences and exclusive penthouses. Residences offer an expansive 4,237 sq. ft. on each floor, while the penthouse extends to an impressive 8,000 sq. ft. Each residence features exclusive lift lobby, surface parking and a thoughtfully engineered pillar-less design that enhances the openness and flexibility of the living spaces. With 12-feet floor-to-floor heights, fully Vastu-compliant layouts, expansive wraparound balconies and uninterrupted views of the the Worli skyline, Arabian Sea and the Versova coastline, each residence is open on all four sides to maximise natural light and cross-ventilation. Thoughtfully designed to enable seamless indoor-outdoor living while offering an extraordinary sense of space, privacy and exclusivity, the residences set a new benchmark for sea-facing homes in Bandra and luxury real estate in Mumbai.

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Speaking about the project, Mr. Gaurang Parekh, Founder of GVP Realty, said, “Bandra Bandstand represents one of the rarest residential opportunities in Mumbai, where every new development carries the responsibility of adding lasting value to the neighbourhood. With MANSION XXI, our objective is to create homes that offer uncompromising privacy, uninterrupted sea views and exceptional planning while respecting the character of this iconic address. We have approached MANSION XXI with a focus on creating a distinctive residential experience that brings together thoughtful architecture, generous spaces and the rarity of its waterfront setting.”

Inspired by its waterfront setting, MANSION XXI features a contemporary coastal design language with sculpted forms, expansive decks and generous corner openings that maximise natural light, ventilation and panoramic views of the Arabian Sea, the Worli skyline and the Versova coastline. Complemented by a curated collection of premium lifestyle amenities centred on luxury, wellness and recreation, the development reflects GVP Realty’s focus on thoughtful design, meticulous planning and enduring value. MANSION XXI reinforces GVP Realty’s commitment to creating iconic residential landmarks that shape the future of luxury living in Mumbai.

About GVP Realty

GVP Realty is a Mumbai-based real estate developer led by Mr. Gaurang Parekh. The company builds on decades of development experience brought by its leadership across residential and commercial projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. GVP Realty is committed to curating landmark locations and transforming them into distinctive premium and ultra-luxury residential developments through thoughtful design, quality execution and enduring value. The company creates spaces that enrich urban life and contribute meaningfully to the communities around them.

For further information, visit https://mansion21.com/

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MANSION XXI by GVP Realty, Bandra Bandstand

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