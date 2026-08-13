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Home / Business / GWC Data.AI Signs MoU with Government of Tamil Nadu to Create 1,000+ AI Jobs in the State

GWC Data.AI Signs MoU with Government of Tamil Nadu to Create 1,000+ AI Jobs in the State

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ANI
Updated At : 06:18 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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PNN

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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 13: GWC Data.AI, a Data and AI solutions provider and an Official Anthropic Claude Preferred Partner, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Tamil Nadu to hire 1,000 people in the state over the next year. The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Hon'ble Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay at the Vetri Tamilnadu Investment Conclave at ITC Grand Chozha.

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The hiring will span AI engineering, data engineering, agentic AI development, and enterprise delivery, across GWC's offices in Hosur, Dharmapuri, Salem and Tirupattur. GWC Data.AI will also partner with Guidance Tamilnadu's skilling wing for on campus programs and structured training in agentic AI, building a Claude-certified talent pipeline within the state.

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"We are proud to partner with the Government of Tamil Nadu in shaping the future of AI from right here in our state. This MoU is not just about creating 1,000 jobs, it is about building a world-class AI talent in tier-2 and tier-3 towns, empowering local youth with cutting-edge skills, and proving that Tamil Nadu can be a benchmark for AI innovation globally. At GWC Data.AI, we believe technology should uplift communities, and this partnership is a step toward making AI both inclusive and transformative."

-- Naveen Kumar, Founder & CEO, GWC Data.AI

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About GWC Data.AI

GWC Data.AI (Global WeConnect Technologies Pvt. Ltd.) is a Tamil Nadu-based brand delivering high-end Data and AI solutions for over five years. With offices in tier-2 and tier-3 cities including Hosur, Tirupattur, Salem, and Dharmapuri, the company has built a strong global footprint, serving 90+ clients across industries. As an official Anthropic Claude Preferred Partner, GWC Data.AI has 250+ AI professionals and has deployed agentic AI blueprints across manufacturing, retail, FMCG, finance, and healthcare sector clients.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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