Gyan Wellness Equity Private Placement Offer Valued At RS.450 Crore (USD 50 Million)

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 3: Global Yoga Ayurveda & Naturopathy (GYAN) Wellness Equity Private Placement Issue offer valued at 50 Million US Dollars approx Rs.450 is available for subscription for institutional investors, HNIs and corporate entities for investment. Baba Inder Preet, founder GYAN said "Diversified Dynamic Portfolio of 6 Wellness Centres Operating In Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand, Premium & Affordable Export Quality Wellness & Health Products, Organic Farms & Plantation of Herbs, Fruits & Vegetable with value added products and GYAN Mandi online platform set to revolutionize the supply chain management system , adding significant economic value to the whole Wellness Eco System is the core dynamic strength driving significant value to the Wellness Business. This is an opportunity for investors to benefit from the strong Indian holistic wellness business growth story like never before with the best technical expert and management teams expanding the business globally." Fundamentally strong business with scalable international and domestic market as preferred destination for Wellness in India ensure regular and constant growing diversified dynamic revenue stream with healthy margins and is been valued based on both DCF & EV/EBITDA multiple of 12 at approx 50 Million USD/ Rs.450 Crores with the existing inventories and wellness products planned in Phase 1. The issue is an excellent opportunity promising investors to participate and benefit from long term India's multifold growing wellness industry.

Advertisement

GYAN WELLNESS has already acquired 3 properties in Uttarakhand and 3 properties in Himachal Pradesh having 200 rooms inventory in its phase 1 further adding 2-3 more properties in Jammu & Kashmir, multiple annual plans to benefit the members who can avail these across all GYAN properties , along with these in all the properties Wellness Centres giving rich traditional Indian treatment and therapies along with steam & Sauna facilities will be provided. Destination Wedding , Corporate Events , Film Shooting & Product Launches would be hosted in these beautiful lush green hill properties adding high economic value & clientele to the business.

Advertisement

Further premium quality yet affordable export quality wellness products such as immunity boosting chawanprash, shilajit , rose water , herbal teas , essential oils etc. are all set to be launched soon. Further to keep quality and constant supply in place Organic Farms have been tiedup which throughout the year would provide supply of herbs, fruits and vegetables without any use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Under the supervision of technical farming and product development experts for end consumers pure rich quality non adulterated products for health , immunity boosting and wellness have been International Varieties of fruits & vegetable too will be cultivated having strong International demand for these products coming rom USA, Europe, GCC Regions , Malaysia , Hong Kong , Nepal & Singapore. Internationally & in India channel partners program have been introduced to promote and make these products available to end consumers.

The entire business model of GYAN wellness will boost significantly the economic growth of farmers in hills , also will address the issues of massive migration the families are facing due to lack of availability of family income opportunities and also would strengthen the supply chain management of farm produce as GYAN Mandi online platform would provide the best price discovery model for such produce. Cold Storage & Warehousing with multiple village produce as Custer Model are too planned for the storage of farm produce to maintain constant supply in times when farm produce can't be produced due to unforeseen conditions.

Advertisement

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)