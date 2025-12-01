Gyros Organic Farms Raises Funding to Scale Its Rural Micro-Entrepreneurship Model and Accelerate India’s Pure Food Movement

New Delhi, India: Gyros Organic Farms, a fast-growing clean-food brand rooted deeply in rural India, has secured a fresh round of funding to expand its pioneering micro-entrepreneurship model and bring pure, traditionally made food to kitchens across the country. Born in Rural India, Built for Every Indian Household What began as a small initiative in the villages of India—where women who had never imagined entrepreneurship and farmers who only wished for fairness—has now evolved into a nationwide movement. Gyros Organic Farms stands as a tribute to India’s heritage of purity, traditional food-making, and community-led empowerment.

Rejecting the conventional factory-first approach, Gyros chose to invest directly in people. Instead of establishing large-scale manufacturing units, the company built decentralised micro-units operated by rural women, smallholder farmers, and families. These micro-units produce India’s purest daily essentials, including: • A2 Bilona Cow Ghee, made using traditional hand-churning methods.

• Stone Cold-Pressed Oils, extracted slowly to preserve nutrients.

• Hand-Ground Spices, rich in aroma, strength, and purity.

Every jar that leaves a Gyros micro-unit carries not only food, but the pride of a rural household and a promise of authenticity.

Funding to Strengthen India’s Rural Backbone The newly raised investment represents more than capital—it is a strong vote of confidence in India’s rural entrepreneurs and the pure-food revolution that Gyros is championing.

With this infusion of funds, Gyros plans to: • Establish additional micro-units across rural India • Support thousands more farmers with fair, assured sourcing • Launch new product categories rooted in age-old Indian food traditions • Expand its pure-food portfolio across major Indian cities The company’s next milestone is ambitious yet transformative: building a network of 50,000+ farmers and enabling lakhs of families to consume pure, chemical-free, traditionally made food.

At its core, Gyros is guided by three unwavering promises: 1. Purity of Products – Food made without shortcuts, using authentic Indian methods.

2. Dignity of Livelihoods – Empowering rural women and farmers through sustainable earnings.

3. Transparency in Sourcing – Ensuring consumers know exactly where their food comes from.

For Gyros, this is not just business. It is a correction—restoring balance to India’s food economy.

Leadership With Purpose The founding team at Gyros brings together vision, operational depth, and an unwavering commitment to social change: • Yogesh Tyagi, Founder – Leads innovation, operations, and strategic growth with a mission to scale purity and rural empowerment.

• Richa Singh Chandel, Co-founder – Drives farmer relations, women-led micro-units, and quality systems to uplift rural women through entrepreneurship.

• Aditya Thakur, Co-founder – Builds brand trust through storytelling, data-backed insights, and community engagement to help consumers embrace pure food.

• Aakash Chaudhary, Co-founder – Oversees supply chain, sourcing, and micro-unit implementation to maintain consistent product quality nationwide.

“More Than Funding — This Is a Movement” At Gyros, food is not merely a product. It is emotion, heritage, and livelihood. Each bottle of oil, each jar of ghee, and each pouch of spice represents the craftsmanship of rural families who pour their skill and love into every batch.

“Gyros Organic Farms is not just a brand; it is a movement of purity, purpose, and pride,” the company shared. With the new funding, Gyros is poised to take this movement to every state in India—creating healthier homes and strengthening India’s rural economy.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)