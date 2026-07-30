Habitat for Humanity India Hands Over 43 Climate-Resilient Homes to Tribal Families in Dahanu, Palghar district, Maharashtra

VMPL

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Habitat for Humanity India, a leading housing non-profit organisation, handed over 43 climate-resilient homes to tribal families in Vyahali and Rampur villages located in Dahanu block of Palghar district, marking another important milestone in its efforts to improve housing conditions for vulnerable communities in Maharashtra.

Advertisement

The handover ceremony held in Vyahali village was attended by Mr. Arvind Patil, Gramsevak, Saiwan village, Dahanu; Mr. Vishnu Bursa, Sarpanch, Vyahali village; other local government officials, community leaders and the new homeowner families. Habitat for Humanity India was represented by Mrs. Rajni Basumatary, Trustee, Board of Trustees, Habitat for Humanity India; Mr. Anand Kumar Bolimera, National Director and other senior members of the Habitat India team.

Advertisement

The homes are part of Habitat for Humanity India's ongoing efforts to strengthen climate resilience and improve the quality of life for vulnerable tribal communities through safe, dignified and sustainable housing. Designed using climate-responsive and locally appropriate construction methods, each home includes sanitation facilities, solar energy systems and rainwater harvesting provisions to help families better withstand monsoons and changing climate conditions.

The initiative has replaced fragile, thatched structures with permanent homes that provide greater safety, privacy and stability. Beyond housing, the programme promotes healthier living conditions while enabling families to build stronger and more resilient futures.

Advertisement

"A safe home is the foundation upon which families build healthier, more secure and more hopeful lives. We are proud to stand alongside the families of Vyahali village as they begin a new chapter in homes that offer dignity, protection and opportunity. This milestone reflects what can be achieved when communities, local institutions and civil society work together with a shared commitment to improving lives," said Mrs. Rajni Basumatary, Trustee, Board of Trustees, Habitat for Humanity India.

"At Habitat for Humanity India, we believe that housing is a catalyst for lasting social and economic change. These homes represent much more than physical structures. They provide families with safety, improved health and resilience. We remain committed to working with communities and local governments to ensure that every family has access to a decent place to live," said Mr. Anand Kumar Bolimera, National Director, Habitat for Humanity India.

"Earlier, we had to spend our hard-earned savings repairing our house almost every year, especially after the monsoon. There was always uncertainty about when the next repair would be needed. Now, with a safe and permanent home, we can use that money for our children's education, healthcare and future. That is the greatest relief for our family. We are deeply grateful to everyone who made this home possible," said Akshay one of the new homeowners from Vyahali village.

Under this project, local youth are also trained in masonry and basic construction skills, creating livelihood opportunities within the community. Families are also provided with orientation on maintaining housing assets, solar energy systems and water structures to ensure long-term sustainability and ownership.

About Habitat for Humanity India: Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity India began in 1983 as a grassroots effort. The housing organisation has since grown to become a leading housing nonprofit that has helped over tens of thousands of families in India build or improve a place they can call home. Through its housing, WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) and housing disaster resilience and response programmes, Habitat for Humanity India has positively impacted the lives of over 8 million people across the country. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit www.habitatindia.org

For media inquiries, please contact: Ritwik Sawant, Director - Communications, Habitat for Humanity India

Email: ritwiks@habitatindia.org

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)