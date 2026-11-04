Habitat for Humanity India’s Seventh Charity Golf Tournament to Support Housing for Tribal Families in Palghar

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Habitat for Humanity India, a leading housing non-profit organisation, has announced the seventh edition of its annual Habitat Charity Golf Tournament to be held on 13th November 2026 at Willingdon Sports Club, Mumbai. Bringing together golfers, sporting icons, business leaders and philanthropists, this year’s tournament aims to mobilise support for the construction of new homes for 43 tribal families in Modgaon village, Dahanu block, Palghar district, Maharashtra.

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The initiative offers individuals and organisations an opportunity to help families at the bottom of the pyramid improve their living conditions. Through the tournament, Habitat seeks to build on the golfing community’s longstanding support for its vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live.

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Mr. Anand Kumar Bolimera, National Director, Habitat for Humanity India said, “A decent home provides a foundation for safety, dignity and stability. Over six editions, Habitat Charity Golf has shown what we can achieve when people come together to support families in improving their living conditions. This year, we aim to build on that support for tribal families in Modgaon village. We are grateful to our partners, golfers and donors and invite individuals and organisations to join this effort. Together, we can help more families build a better future through housing and complement the Government of India’s vision of ‘Housing for All’.”

Golf for Humanity: From the Course to Communities

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Following Habitat for Humanity’s partnership with the Asian Tour as the Sustainable Development Partner in 2018, Habitat India launched its first Charity Golf Tournament. Since then, the tournament has provided a platform for the golfing community and Habitat’s partners to contribute to housing and community development initiatives.

Across six editions, contributions have helped 43 families build new homes, four families with home repairs, 110 households with provision of water wheels, 100 families with access to drinking water and renewable energy solutions for 71 homes and five schools. The initiative has also supported community disaster preparedness training for 65 individuals and provision of family essential kits to 100 families.

Behind these outcomes are families experiencing the difference a decent home can make. Nilam, a homeowner in Palghar, moved into her new home in July 2026. Built with support from proceeds of the sixth edition of Habitat Charity Golf, the home marks a new chapter for her family.

“For years, we lived in a hut. Today, my daughter has something I never had growing up — a safe place to call home,” says Nilam.

Corporate leaders taking part in this year’s tournament include longstanding supporters of Habitat’s mission such as Arjun Nohwar, Managing Director, South Asia, Skydance; Dr. Ramakrishnan Ramamurthi, former Vice Chairman and Joint MD of Polycab Group and John Wilcox, CEO, Navnit Group among others.

The seventh edition of Habitat Charity Golf is supported by the Aditya Birla Group, Hiranandani Group, BMW Navnit Motors, Goodrich Maritime Pvt. Ltd. and Vida Solutions India.

To learn more about the tournament and ways to support the initiative, visit https://habitatindia.org/campaigns/habitat-for-humanity-charity-golf-tournament/

Participation in the tournament is by invitation only.

About Habitat for Humanity India

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity India began in 1983 as a grassroots effort. The housing organisation has since grown to become a leading housing nonprofit that has helped over tens of thousands of families in India build or improve a place they can call home. Through its housing, WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) and housing disaster resilience and response programmes, Habitat for Humanity India has positively impacted the lives of over 8.04 million people across the country. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit: www.habitatindia.org

For Media Inquiries:

Ritwik Sawant

Director – Communications

Habitat for Humanity India

Email: ritwiks@habitatindia.org

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