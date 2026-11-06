BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 6: HackerRank, the Y Combinator-backed developer hiring platform, has responsibly disposed of nearly 750 kg of retired IT equipment through Assetze. As part of the initiative, Assetze managed the collection, data sanitisation, recycling, and documentation.

HackerRank was the first India-founded startup to join Y Combinator and today helps thousands of businesses assess and hire technology professionals. Millions of developers also use its platform to practise and demonstrate their skills.

Its commitment to responsible technology use extends to the equipment behind its operations, including devices that have reached the end of their working life.

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To carry out the disposal, HackerRank chose Assetze, its existing partner for IT procurement, asset management, and IT support. The initiative extended that relationship into IT asset disposition (ITAD): the secure and documented retirement of business technology.

Protecting company data and the environment

Retiring IT equipment requires businesses to account for both the devices and the information stored on them. Laptops, desktops, and storage devices can retain company data after employees stop using them. Secure data sanitisation is therefore an essential part of the disposal process.

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How the equipment is recycled matters too. E-waste can contain hazardous substances, including lead and mercury, which can harm people and the environment if handled improperly. Responsible e-waste recycling helps recover useful materials and ensures that hazardous components receive appropriate treatment.

To address these responsibilities, HackerRank worked with Assetze to manage the disposal process. Assetze handled the equipment from collection through recycling, providing records that helped HackerRank account for its retired assets.

How Assetze managed the disposal

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Assetze arranged secure collection with a documented chain of custody, recording the equipment’s transfer throughout the process. This established traceability after the devices left HackerRank’s premises.

Assetze also carried out certified data sanitisation and issued a certificate for every device. These records provided HackerRank with evidence of data sanitisation, supporting internal security reviews and documentation of retired assets.

Authorised by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Assetze handled the recycling directly, in line with the E-Waste Rules and applicable Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) requirements. Its EPR-compliant e-waste disposal process combined the treatment of retired equipment with the documentation needed to record how it was handled.

Additionally, Assetze issued e-waste certificates documenting the disposal of HackerRank’s retired IT equipment. These certificates provided evidence of responsible e-waste disposal, supporting HackerRank’s security compliance reviews, ESG reporting, and documentation relevant to ISO 27001 and SOC 2.

Beyond secure e-waste disposal

Assetze provides IT device lifecycle management through its platform and services, helping businesses manage equipment across global operations. Its scope includes IT procurement, device configuration, delivery, asset tracking, and ongoing IT support, alongside equipment recovery and retirement.

These services cover the changing needs of a device throughout its working life. Equipment must be purchased and prepared for employees, tracked while in use, supported when problems arise, and recovered when employees leave or devices need replacement. Retirement then requires a further decision about reuse, refurbishment, or responsible recycling.

Managing these stages through one partner helps businesses maintain continuity between their everyday IT operations and their disposal practices. Asset records created during deployment and use can support later decisions about recovery and retirement.

For HackerRank, the initiative builds on its existing relationship with Assetze. Assetze continues to support HackerRank's everyday IT operations while helping the company securely retire equipment it no longer needs.

The successful disposal of nearly 750 kg of e-waste reflects HackerRank’s commitment to responsible IT asset retirement, with Assetze supporting the initiative through secure collection, data sanitisation, recycling, and documentation.

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