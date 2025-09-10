Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 10 (ANI): Priti Adani, Chairperson of Adani Foundation, has said she has had faith in her husband Gautam Adani's drive, faith in his stories, his vision for India, in his belief of nation building and it was this faith that made her give up the profession of dentistry which she loved.

Giving a keynote address at the AVPN Global Conference 2025, Priti Adani said the work of Adani Foundation reaches more than 7,000 Indian villages and touches more than 9.6 million lives every year.

"Talking about impact, let me take you almost four decades back. I had graduated as a dentist, as a young doctor, my purpose was also to create impact by becoming the best dentist in the city of Bangalore. But God had different plans for me. I did not know then who Gautam would become. But what I did have was faith, faith in his drive, faith in his stories, faith in his vision for India, and faith in his belief of nation building," she said.

"It was this faith that made me give up the profession of dentistry which I loved, and take up the walk along with Gautam to fulfill his dreams and journey," she added in address, a video of which was shared on X by Gautam Adani.

"Proud of Priti's keynote at the AVPN Global Conference 2025. From a single lamp lit in 1996 to 9.6 million lives touched annually, our journey is a testimony that if you sow in faith, wait for the rains, and nurture hope, impact inevitably follows. Together, we keep building! Jai Hind @AdaniPriti @avpn_asia @AdaniFoundation," Adani said in his post.

In her address, Priti Adani said she Foundation's work spans five inter-connected pillars.

"It's needless to say I never imagined that the little land we lived in 1996 would grow into the Adani Foundation, and it will be supported by the Adani family's pledge of USD 7 billion towards philanthropy. Today, the foundation's work spans five inter-connected pillars -- education, community health and nutrition, community infrastructure, sustainable livelihoods, and climate action," she said.

"The seeds that we have planted has grown into a Foundation, which reaches more than 7,000 Indian villages and touches more than 9.6 million lives every year," she added.

Priti Adani emphasised it is the human stories that matter.

"My friends, this is not about only numbers. It's about the stories behind these numbers. I share these stories not just to impress, but to remind you that these are only tiny glimpses of the reality around us. The reality that calls for more than inspiration, the reality that calls for responsibility, and the reality that calls for action," Priti Adani said.

"And so this is not a moment to clap, it's a moment to commit -- the stories of relief from drudgery, the stories of growth, stories of transformation and stories of empowerment,' she concluded with a call for commitment," she added. (ANI)

