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Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 18: A student video initiative started by Hadi Academy, Rampur, in 2024 has evolved into a regular communication and confidence-building activity, with the school observing a positive change in students' willingness to speak, express their views and communicate in front of others.

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The initiative began with students being asked simple questions on everyday topics and encouraged to respond naturally in front of a camera. The objective was to provide children with an informal platform where they could express their thoughts in their own words rather than relying on scripted answers.

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The videos received a substantial response on social media. According to the school's Instagram analytics, one student video posted in October 2024 recorded 29.1 million views, 1.3 million likes, 51.7 thousand comments and around 1.1 million shares/sends. Another video posted in July 2025 recorded 9.8 million views, while a further student video reached 7.8 million views.

The school's student-related content has also received wider digital attention, including sharing and coverage by prominent media platforms such as NDTV, Times Now, India Today and The Indian Express.

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While the online response generated significant public interest, Hadi Academy says its primary objective was to understand whether regularly giving children an opportunity to speak and express themselves could contribute to their personality development.

Over a period of nearly two years, the school observed students who regularly took part in the activities. According to the school, several children who were initially hesitant to speak in front of others gradually became more comfortable answering questions, sharing opinions and communicating in front of others.

Following these observations, Hadi Academy introduced a structured 20-minute session once a week. During these sessions, students participate in question-and-answer activities, discussions, speaking exercises, opinion-sharing and short video creation.

The school maintains that the purpose of the programme is not to train children to become social media influencers, but to use digital content creation as an additional tool for developing communication and personality-related skills.

The sessions are intended to provide regular practice in public speaking, communication, creativity, critical thinking, confidence and self-expression.

Aligning Technology With 21st-Century Learning

The initiative also comes in the context of India's broader focus on technology-enabled education. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 advocates increased and appropriate use of technology across education to improve classroom processes, support learning and enhance access. The policy also provides for a National Educational Technology Forum to facilitate ideas on using technology to enhance learning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also highlighted the importance of preparing students with 21st-century skills, including critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, curiosity and communication, while speaking about school education under NEP 2020.

Hadi Academy says its weekly activity is a small school-level effort in the same broader direction, using digital media as an additional platform for students to practise communication, creativity and self-expression.

Strong Digital Reach

The initiative has also contributed to Hadi Academy's growing digital presence. The school's Instagram account currently has approximately 138,000 followers. The school considers this a significant digital community for an educational institution and says the platform has provided students with an opportunity to showcase their ideas and creativity to a wider audience.

The initiative has been supported by the school's educational leadership, including Muqarrab Hadi, who is associated with education, engineering, teaching, writing and digital content creation. The school has used the initiative as part of its broader effort to integrate technology and communication activities into student development.

According to the school management, the experience has also highlighted a wider change in the way educational institutions are using digital platforms. A growing number of schools are now creating student-led videos to provide children with opportunities to communicate, demonstrate creativity and engage with audiences beyond the classroom.

"The objective was never simply to create viral content. We wanted to give children an opportunity to speak freely and express their thoughts. Over time, we observed that regular participation was helping many students become more comfortable and confident in communication," said Muqarrab Hadi, educationist and associated with Hadi Academy.

The school believes that communication skills develop through regular practice and opportunities to express oneself. Giving children a supportive environment to speak, make mistakes, listen to others and share their ideas can complement conventional classroom learning.

Hadi Academy plans to continue the weekly sessions and further develop the programme by combining education, technology, creativity and communication to support students' overall development.

The initiative represents the school's effort to use digital media not only as a platform for sharing school activities, but also as a practical extension of learning and student development.

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