Hafeez Contractor at MIT-WPU: Smart Urban Planning Must Safeguard Forests and Wetlands

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune, hosted the inaugural conference of the Hafeez Contractor School of Architecture, where Architect Hafeez Contractor, Padma Bhushan awardee and Chief Guest, called for a new approach to city planning, emphasising the need to protect forests, farmland and wetlands while exploring higher-density, three-dimensional approaches to accommodate growing urban populations.

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Pavan Anand, Fine Jeweller, and Architect Pushkar Kanvinde attended the conference as Guests of Honour. The programme also brought together MIT-WPU leadership, faculty members and students, along with leading voices from architecture, design, industry and academia, to examine how architectural education must evolve in response to rapidly changing cities, sustainability challenges and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

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Speaking at the conference, Architect Hafeez Contractor, said, “Being associated with an architectural college that carries my name is a big responsibility. Students must learn the basic principles of architecture and understand that whatever they do should have a purpose. As our cities continue to grow, we have to think about a new way of construction and rethink how we design our cities.”

He added, “The way we have been expanding our cities, consuming farmland and forest land, cannot continue. We have to protect our forests, farmland and wetlands because if we destroy our environment, we cannot live. We have to think about new approaches to construction and how we can build higher while considering cost and the needs of millions of people coming to our cities. Our city planning cannot remain two-dimensional; we have to think about our cities in three dimensions. We also have to consider factors such as earthquakes and typhoons and design buildings accordingly. Cement and steel are basic materials, but there has to be modification so that we can build stronger. The way we design our cities is going to shape the future, and I feel this school should concentrate on creating new ideas because the future is theirs.”

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Dr. Rahul V. Karad, Executive President, MIT-WPU, said, “Hafeez Contractor’s association with this school is an honour, but it also places a greater responsibility on us to ensure that the institution remains relevant to its time. Architecture influences how people live, work and experience a city. With technology and artificial intelligence transforming how we learn, design and work, academia and industry must work together to prepare students for what tomorrow will require.”

Sharing his perspective on creativity and interdisciplinary learning, Pavan Anand, Fine Jeweller, said, “Architecture is a wonderful canvas for creativity, but it is also about experience, how you feel in a space and how you relate to it. Students should not restrict themselves to their degree. My own journey from architecture to jewellery design has taught me that creativity can extend across disciplines. Identify your individual sensibility, skill set and talent, pursue what you are truly passionate about, and do not be afraid to take your creative practice in a different direction.”

Highlighting the importance of continuous learning, Architect Pushkar Kanvinde said, “Architecture is an umbrella stream in the field of knowledge, and students have to take the initiative to learn through experiences, experiments and by meeting people. Your learning does not stop after five years; you have to become a lifelong learner. With AI emerging as a disruptive technology, you have to go beyond it and nurture the creativity that makes you a good architect.”

The discussions at the conference centred on two key themes shaping the future of architectural education. The first round-table, ‘Sustainability (SDGs) and the Future of Architectural Education,’ examined the need to integrate sustainability and the Sustainable Development Goals into architectural learning and prepare students to respond to the changing needs of the built environment.

The second round-table, ‘Technology Interventions and Preparing B.Arch. Students for Being Practice and Future Ready,’ explored the growing role of technology in architecture and the need to equip students with skills that can help them transition from academic learning to professional practice. Both sessions included interactive discussions and Q&A sessions with students, enabling them to engage directly with the participating experts.

The inaugural conference highlighted the need for architectural education to keep pace with changing urban realities, sustainability priorities and technological developments, while equipping students to navigate the evolving profession.

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