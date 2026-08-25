Hafeez Contractor Calls for Greener Urban Growth at CWAB

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: "India is now building hyperscale data centres, semiconductor facilities, giga battery plants and sophisticated Global Capability Centres. These demand extraordinary precision in power, cooling, clean-room environments, fire safety, structural systems and services coordination. You cannot build the infrastructure of the future with yesterday's processes. These projects require technology. And they require high-grade skills. That is why we have integrated the Construction Technology Summit with the Construction World Architect & Builder Awards (CWAB) Awards to create The ConTech Show," stated Pratap Padode, Founder, FIRST Construction Council while kicking off India's first construction technology expo, conference and awards platform which integrates the entire ecosystem of architects, builders, developers, startup innovators, funds, banks and technology companies.

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The Construction Technology Show (CTS) 2026 with the 21st CONSTRUCTION WORLD Architect & Builder Awards (CWAB) 2026, was held on August 19 and 20 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai.

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CTS 2026, themed "From Blueprint to Build: Making Construction Technology Work on Ground", brought together developers, contractors, architects, consultants, technology companies and industry leaders to examine how technologies such as AI, BIM, digital twins, robotics and analytics can address real challenges in project execution.

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The discussions focused on the gap between technology's potential and its adoption at construction sites, the use of technology in large infrastructure projects, and AI's transition from experimentation to practical implementation. The exhibition showcased a growing ecosystem of solutions across digital engineering, AI, robotics, visualisation, analytics and project management.

CTS 2026 also marked the debut of the ConTech Awards, recognising startups and innovators transforming the construction technology ecosystem. Winners included RDash and Inkers Technology for ConTech Startup of the Year; SitePace.AI and Bandhoo Solutions and Services for Best AI Solution for Construction; Aasaan Tech and RDash for Best Project Management/SaaS Platform; 5D VDC Services and Bandhoo Solutions and Services for Best BIM/Digital Twin Solution; and Zenalyst and Aasaan Tech for the Industry Adoption Award.

The conversation then moved from how India is building to what and who are shaping the built environment, as the 21st CWAB recognised excellence across architecture, impactful projects, construction technology, sustainability and real estate.

The awards, built around the theme of Materiality, brought together leading architects, developers, builders and industry experts. Winners were evaluated by eminent jury panels representing architecture, engineering, construction, real estate, finance and sustainability.

"The credibility of an award lies in the rigour behind it. CWAB has always been built on a robust evaluation process and the collective expertise of our eminent juries. This year, we have recognised excellence across generations, disciplines and scales of the built environment," said Falguni Padode, Co-founder and Group Managing Editor, ASAPP Info Global Group.

A key highlight was the CWAB Legacy Recognition - Editor's Choice Award, presented to URC Construction for 70 Years of Trust, Technology and Timely Delivery.

The evening also saw the presentation of the Hafeez Contractor Awards for Young Architects, recognising four emerging professionals: Nikhil Gyan Bhandari, Vishwas Venkat, Shashank Shahabadi and Ravideep Singh. The awards highlighted the next generation of architects bringing new approaches to design, context and technical execution. Speaking at the occasion, expressing concern Hafeez Contractor stated, "Earlier, years ago, I believed that vertical growth was the way to go but of late after observing all concerning elements, I feel that we cannot encroach upon forests and green spaces and we must provide for them adequately for a good ecological balance."

Two new recognitions further connected the themes of CWAB and CTS. HAACE - Tailor Made Bespoke Construction won the Construction Technology Innovation Award 2026 for its M-80 Concrete Monolith Construction solution, while Bhawanipur House, Kolkata, won the Sustainable Project of the Year for its adaptive reuse of a century-old structure.

The awards also recognised India's Most Impactful Projects across architecture and interiors, alongside leading architectural practices and real-estate companies. In the interiors categories, winners included AMRUT, The Atrium House, Mercury EV Tech Pvt Ltd Office Building Interior, JGMM Library, Celestial Manor and Gulmohar Lane Flagship Store.

Among the major real-estate companies recognised were Sunteck Realty, Raymond Realty, Kalpataru, Signature Global, Ajmera Realty, Sobha, Godrej Properties, Brigade Enterprises and Prestige Estates, reflecting different growth and scale stories across India's real-estate sector.

Together, CTS and CWAB 2026 reflected an industry in transition. While CTS focused on making technology work at scale and demonstrating measurable returns from innovation, CWAB celebrated the architects, projects, builders, developers and institutions translating innovation into India's evolving built environment.

The combined CTS and CWAB platform was supported by Zenalyst as AI Innovation Partner; HAACE as Bespoke Construction Specialist Partner; RIB as Technology Partner; HDFC Capital as Knowledge Partner; Highbar Technocrat as Associate Partner; Larsen & Toubro as Lanyard Partner; TiE Mumbai as Ecosystem Partner; Turner International India as Silver Partner; IMPACCT as Business Intelligence Partner; and Bright Outdoor Media as Outdoor Media Partner, along with a network of association partners.

The combined platform underlined a clear shift: India's next phase of construction will be defined not simply by how much it builds, but by how intelligently, sustainably and effectively it builds.

CWAB 2026 Key Winners

* CWAB Legacy Recognition: URC Construction

* Hafeez Contractor Awards for Young Architects: Nikhil Gyan Bhandari, Vishwas Venkat, Shashank Shahabadi and Ravideep Singh

* Construction Technology Innovation Award: HAACE - Tailor Made Bespoke Construction

* Sustainable Project of the Year: Bhawanipur House, Kolkata

* Major real-estate companies recognised: Sobha, Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties, Sunteck Realty, Ajmera Realty, Signature Global, Kalpataru, Arvind SmartSpaces, Nila Infrastructure, Brigade Enterprises and Prestige Estates

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