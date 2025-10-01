Hai Robotics Appoints Thomas Gwee to Lead ANZ Region Amid Growing Demand for Automation Solutions

Sydney, Australia, Oct. 1, 2025/ AgilityPR - AsiaNet /-- Hai Robotics, a global leader in intelligent warehouse automation systems for inventory storage and order fulfillment, is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Gwee as the new Regional Head for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

With over two decades of experience in material handling and warehouse logistics, Gwee brings a wealth of technical and strategic expertise to further expand Hai Robotics' footprint in the region.

Previously serving as the Project Implementation Director at Hai Robotics in SEA (Singapore), Gwee successfully led his team in deploying over 200 HaiPick robotic units, consistently surpassing project goals and ensuring high customer satisfaction.

His technical background, combined with over a decade of leadership experience, makes him the ideal candidate to lead operations, drive growth, and deliver high-impact automation solutions in the ANZ market.

Thomas‘ diverse career experience includes key roles at Crown Equipments and SSI Schaefer, where he honed his expertise in automated storage, order fulfillment, and end-of-line system integration.

“It’s an exciting time to be part of the rapidly transforming logistics ecosystem in ANZ. I’m thrilled to embark this journey with the team and bring cutting-edge automation technology to shape the future of intelligent warehousing across this region,” said Thomas Gwee, Regional Head – ANZ, Hai Robotics.

“Thomas has consistently delivered high-performance results in some of our most complex deployments in Southeast Asia. His leadership, customer-focused mindset, and deep technical understanding make him uniquely qualified to scale our operations in ANZ,” said Nathan Zeng, President of SEA, ANZ, and South Korea, Hai Robotics.

With rising demand for automated solutions across Australia and New Zealand, Hai Robotics continues its commitment to bring world-leading technologies and local expertise to empower businesses across retail, logistics and manufacturing verticals.

About Hai Robotics Hai Robotics is a leading global provider of Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS), delivering unparalleled system flexibility and maximizing operational efficiency for facilities of all sizes and conditions.

Hai developed a modular approach to automation called HaiPick Systems. By integrating advanced robotic equipment and software with nearly any industry-standard racking and storage materials, Hai Robotics delivers tailored automation solutions that can be easily modified even after implementation.

HaiPick Systems reduce warehouse storage footprints by up to 75% while increasing storage density and vertical capacity to over 39 feet (12 meters). They achieve 99%+ order pick accuracy, provide a 4x boost in efficiency, 3x daily throughput, and eliminate the need for human travel in order picking.

With 1,300+ projects implemented across 40+ countries, supported by 8 global offices and 60+ partners, Hai Robotics ensures reliable local support worldwide.

