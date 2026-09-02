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Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], September 2: Global AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip, has enabled the world's largest hot pot chain, Haidilao, to more than double key engagement metrics across its vast loyalty scheme.

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Haidilao has grown from a single restaurant into a global dining powerhouse, operating more than 1,000 restaurants across Asia, Europe, North America, and beyond. Known for its thoughtful hospitality, the brand is famous for its customer-first experience, from complimentary manicures and snacks for waiting guests, to noodle dance performances and highly attentive, personalized service.

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Haidilao's commitment to exceptional service has translated into one of the strongest loyalty programs in the industry. The hot pot chain's more than 200 million-member program drives significant revenue, making personalized customer engagement a key driver of its global success.

Taking a personalized approach to engagement with data-driven segmentation, Infobip has enabled Haidilao to optimize its Email engagement strategy, reporting a 2.72x higher Click-Through Rate (CTR); 2.37x higher click efficiency; and 2.14x higher open rate in just 6 months.

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These results stem from a transition toward an intelligent Customer Experience (CX) model that treats Haidilao's members as a global community with local preferences. By activating centralized member data through Infobip, Haidilao has moved beyond broad messaging to a behavior-triggered model that drives measurable loyalty and repeat visits.

Seven Lin, Product Director at Haidilao, said: "Centralizing our customer data has allowed us to move from reactive communication to intelligent, data-backed engagement. By focusing on personalization and prioritizing the specific channels our members use in different regions, we have significantly boosted both our engagement efficiency and revenue from our loyalty base. Infobip's AgentOS provides the AI communication orchestration we need to ensure this hospitality remains seamless as we expand globally."

Recognizing that member engagement is highest on local platforms, Haidilao and Infobip implemented a tiered omnichannel strategy. While Email and Mobile Push served as the performance baseline, the brand is now scaling engagement via WhatsApp to all markets using the channel, as well as LINE in Thailand, Taiwan region and Japan, and Zalo in Vietnam. This ensures members receive personalized rewards and invitations, triggered by their specific dining history on the channels they use most (using permissioned member data and engagement signals, subject to local privacy requirements).

To sustain this growth, Haidilao has recently adopted Infobip's AgentOS platform. By layering agentic AI on top of its now centralized customer data, Haidilao is automating complex customer journeys. For Haidilao's loyal customers, this means a more intuitive, personalized dining experience, and frictionless service before they even step into the restaurant.

Daniel Kou, Head of Customer Success APAC at Infobip commented, "Haidilao's dedication to guest experience is truly inspiring, and we are proud to be their communications platform partner. Our collaboration has always been rooted in a shared goal: making every guest feel valued, whether in person or digitally. As an early adopter of Infobip AgentOS, Haidilao is taking a bold step to leverage autonomous, AI-driven capabilities to transform diner interactions globally, and together, we are setting a new standard for proactive, scalable hospitality".

Read more about the story here: https://www.infobip.com/customer/haidilao.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, with AI as the driving force of innovation. Through a single, natively built platform, Infobip delivers omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions that help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications while driving growth and increasing customer loyalty. Infobip is focused on enabling and accelerating AI adoption as it continues its transformation into an AI-first company. Infobip's technology has the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 6 continents connected to 10k+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. The company was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutic and CTO Izabel Jelenic.

Recent recognitions include:

- Infobip ranked #16 in Fortune's Europe's Most Innovative Companies 2026 (June 2026), up from its inaugural #68 ranking in 2025.

- Infobip named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) for the fourth consecutive year. Positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision for the second time (May 2026).

- Infobip named the number one Established Leader in the Juniper Research RCS for Business 2026 Leaderboard (Feb 2026).

- Infobip recognized as a growth and innovation leader in Frost Radar™: Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) by Frost & Sullivan (Oct 2025).

- Infobip ranked as the number one Established Leader in the Juniper Research Mobile Messaging Fraud Prevention Market report (Sept 2025).

- Infobip ranked as a Leader in the Omdia CPaaS Universe Report for the third time (April 2025).

- Infobip ranked an Established Leader in the Juniper Research Conversational AI Leaderboard (Feb 2025).

- Infobip named a CPaaS Leader for the third time in the IDC MarketScape (Feb 2025).

- Infobip named one of the top CPaaS providers in Metrigy's CPaaS MetriRank Report (Dec 2024).

- Infobip recognized as the number one provider in the AIT Fraud Prevention market by Juniper Research (Oct 2024).

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