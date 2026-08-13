HairOriginals Expands Retail Footprint with Five New Exclusive Brand Stores, Taking Its Network to 19 Across India

The premium, ethically sourced hair extensions brand strengthens its presence in Delhi NCR and Bangalore, unifies its in-store and at-home trial experience, and launches a Virtual AI Try-On HairOriginals, India's first premium and ethically sourced human hair extensions brand, has expanded its retail presence with the launch of five new exclusive brand stores. The new stores are located at Wave Mall in Noida, Preet Vihar in Delhi, and at Jayanagar, HSR Layout, and Koramangala in Bangalore.

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With this launch, HairOriginals now operates 9 Exclusive Brand Stores and 10 store-in-salon locations. This brings its overall network to 19 touchpoints across the top 10 cities of India in 6 states, with a sharp focus on Delhi-NCR and Bangalore. The brand is also partnered with over 500 salons across the country.

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The expansion is driven by growing demand, with high website traffic and strong interest in its at-home trial service across these regions. With offline revenue growing 4x over the past 12 months, the new stores bring HairOriginals closer to its customers. It is serving as the only hair extensions brand in India to offer at-home trials, currently available in Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

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The brand is now even extending this experience to its exclusive stores, allowing customers to choose between in-store consultations and at-home trials. This approach makes the buying process more convenient while helping customers make confident decisions.

Alongside the expansion, HairOriginals has launched a Virtual AI Try-On, letting customers preview how different extensions, toppers and styles will look on them before they buy, whether shopping online, in a store or at home. It has also introduced feather hair extensions, a new form of permanent extension, and its most natural-looking PU base scalp toppers for customers wanting natural-looking, easy-to-wear solutions.

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Jitendra Sharma, Founder & CEO of HairOriginals, said on the brand expansion, "This expansion reflects the confidence we have in both the category and our model. When we started, we knew we had the upper hand as India is the world's only ethical source of premium human hair, yet its value has traditionally passed through five to six layers of middlemen across multiple countries. We built the world's first fully integrated hair supply chain to change that, sourcing raw hair with the help of self-help groups and processing it end-to-end in-house. Owning the chain this way lets us offer premium, 100% human hair products of higher quality and at better prices than anyone reselling a finished product. Our stores run on a strong, profitable EBITDA with a healthy repeat rate, and our focus now is fast-tracked distribution across India's top cities." HairOriginals has served over 3.5 lakh customers to date, and its products have been showcased and appreciated at the World Hair Congress in Paris.

About HairOriginals HairOriginals is India's first premium, ethically sourced human hair extensions brand, built on the world's first fully integrated hair supply chain. From hair reverently offered by women at Indian temples to end-to-end, in-house processing by skilled women artisans, HairOriginals removes the multiple layers of middlemen that traditionally sit between India's raw hair and the finished global product, delivering superior quality at more accessible price points.

Its range spans clip-in extensions, volumizers, scalp toppers, wigs, men's patches, permanent extensions and a kids' range, backed by innovations such as a Virtual AI Try-On and a signature at-home trial service. Featured on Shark Tank India, HairOriginals serves over 3.5 lakh customers and operates a growing network of exclusive brand stores and experience centres across India. (Marketed by Kris Originals Pvt. Ltd., Gurugram.) (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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