HAL refutes report of stalled GE414 engine deal, says negotiations on track

Bengaluru [Karnataka] [India], June 4 (ANI): Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Wednesday refuted reports that claimed negotiations between HAL and General Electric (GE) for the local production of GE414 engines have stalled.

HAL, in a statement, made it clear that the report was factually incorrect and misleading.

"An online article has inaccurately reported that negotiations between HAL and General Electric (GE) for the local production of GE414 engines have stalled, suggesting that HAL is now in talks with another engine manufacturer," the HAL statement read.

"HAL would like to clarify that this report is factually incorrect and misleading."

HAL reiterates that negotiations with GE are on track and progressing well, and that HAL is not in talks with any other company regarding engines for LCA MK2.

"Any information suggesting otherwise is incorrect," it added.

In June 2023, HAL and GE Aerospace had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force. The agreement was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official state visit to the United States and it was a key element in strengthening defense cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement included the potential joint production of GE Aerospace's F414 engines in India. The MoU was part of the Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft Mk2 program.

GE Aerospace has operated in India for more than four decades with wide engagement in the industry including engines, avionics, services, engineering, manufacturing, and local sourcing.

GE's presence in India includes its research and technology centre, the John F Welch Technology Centre at Bengaluru, which opened in 2000 and its Multi-modal Factory at Pune, which opened in 2015. GE Aerospace is a world-leading provider of jet engines, components and systems for commercial and military aircraft. (ANI)

