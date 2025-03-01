DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Halalbox Unveils Its Exciting New Ready-to-Fry Range: Pure, Crispy, and High in Protein!

Halalbox Unveils Its Exciting New Ready-to-Fry Range: Pure, Crispy, and High in Protein!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1: Halalbox, Halalbox, India's trusted brand for premium meat, is proud to announce the launch of its all-new Ready-to-Fry range--a game-changer for snack lovers who demand clean, high-quality ingredients without compromising on taste or convenience.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:21 AM Mar 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1: Halalbox, Halalbox, India's trusted brand for premium meat, is proud to announce the launch of its all-new Ready-to-Fry range--a game-changer for snack lovers who demand clean, high-quality ingredients without compromising on taste or convenience.

Designed for quick and effortless cooking, the range features:

Advertisement

Chicken Nuggets - Golden, crunchy, and packed with real chicken goodness.

Chicken Popcorn - Bite-sized, crispy delights for a perfect snack-time crunch.

Advertisement

Chicken Strips - Tender, juicy chicken fillets coated in a crispy golden crust, perfect for dipping.

Fish Fingers - Juicy, flaky fish fillets wrapped in an irresistible golden crust.

Prawn Tempura - Light, airy, and crispy tempura prawns with authentic Japanese-style perfection.

Butterfly Prawns - Succulent prawns coated in a signature crispy batter for a premium seafood experience.

What Makes Halalbox Ready-to-Fry Stand Out?

100% Meat, No Offal, No Fillers - Unlike many snacks, we use only premium chicken, fish, and prawns--no waste, no low-grade cuts.

High Protein, No Soya - Power-packed with real protein, making it a healthier choice for everyone.

No Preservatives, No Chemicals, No MSG - Absolutely clean-label products with nothing artificial.

Extra Crispy & Juicy - Our unique breading and coating process delivers a crunch that's unmatched.

Super Convenient & Quick - Ready in minutes, perfect for busy professionals, parents, and party hosts.

Shadab Ahmed, Founder of Halalbox, shared his excitement about the launch: "Consumers today are looking for healthier, clean-label snacks without artificial additives. At Halalbox, we've crafted a range that's not just convenient but also made with real, high-quality ingredients. Our Ready-to-Fry products deliver on taste, crunch, and purity--setting a new benchmark in the category."

The Halalbox Ready-to-Fry range is available for purchase through the company website.

About Halalbox

Halalbox is revolutionizing fresh meat and seafood in India by offering premium, chemical-free, and ethically sourced products. From raw meats and now Ready-to-Fry, Halalbox is dedicated to bringing consumers pure, delicious, and convenient food choices without compromise.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper