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Home / Business / "Haldia Refinery is operating safely and normally": Indian Oil after fire at petrochemical unit in Bengal's East Medinipur district

"Haldia Refinery is operating safely and normally": Indian Oil after fire at petrochemical unit in Bengal's East Medinipur district

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ANI
Updated At : 07:08 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Reports claiming that a fire occurred at Indian Oil's Haldia Refinery today are incorrect. The incident occurred near the south gate of a neighbouring industrial establishment, and not at Haldia Refinery, the central PSU said in a statement on Tuesday.

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"Haldia Refinery is operating safely and normally, with all safety and operational protocols fully in place. As a responsible neighbouring industry, IndianOil is extending all possible firefighting assistance and support," the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) said in a statement on X.

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Notably, at least 16 to 17 people were injured in a fire incident at a naphtha pipeline facility of Haldia Petrochemicals Limited (HPL) in West Bengal's East Medinipur district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said, adding six sustained serious injuries and have been shifted to a hospital.

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Purba Medinipur Superintendent of Police Angshuman Saha said that police received information about the incident, after which teams were immediately rushed to the spot.

"Around 2:00 to 2:30 AM, the police received information regarding a potential issue at the site where work was underway...Reports indicate that 16 to 17 people were injured; of these, six sustained serious injuries and have been shifted to the hospital. Preliminary information suggests a gas leak...We will investigate further to determine if there were any other underlying causes, but based on current information, the incident appears to be linked to a gas leak," SP Saha told reporters.

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In a statement, Haldia Petrochemicals Limited said the incident occurred near an unauthorised naphtha theft point within the plant premises.

"We are aware of an incident that occurred at our Haldia facility, in which a few people have reportedly sustained injuries. Our thoughts are with those affected, and we are extending all necessary support to the concerned authorities," the statement said.

The company added that, "Preliminary information suggests that the incident may have occurred in the vicinity of an unauthorised naphtha theft point located in the plant vicinity. The exact cause of the incident is currently under investigation in coordination with the relevant authorities. At this stage, it would be premature to comment further or attribute responsibility until the investigation is complete."

Meanwhile, South Eastern Railway said train movement between Haldia and Durgachak in the Kharagpur Division was suspended from 5:20 am due to a gas pipe burst near Silpa Pravesh Gate.

Railway authorities said the Haldia-Howrah Local remained cancelled on June 30, while the Howrah-Haldia Local was short-terminated at Durgachak. The Haldia-Panskura Local was short-originated from Durgachak. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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