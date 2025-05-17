Haldiram Launches Avocado Special Menu: A Wholesome Twist to Classic Indian Flavours

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 17: In a delightful twist to its classic Indian flavours, Haldiram's has introduced five innovative dishes featuring the superfood avocado, bringing together wholesome nutrition and irresistible taste. Known for blending tradition with innovation, Haldiram's continues to push the culinary envelope with its new avocado-infused creations, a perfect blend of health and indulgence.

To mark the debut of this innovative menu, Haldiram's hosted an exclusive launch event at their flagship outlet in Pacific Mall, Pitampura, on May 13, 2025.

The newly introduced dishes showcase the versatility of avocado in both traditional and contemporary formats:

1. Avocado Cold Sandwich

2. Avocado Cheese Grilled Sandwich

3. Avocado & Paneer Wrap

4. Avocado Sev Puri

5. Avocado Chatpata Paneer Tikka

The event saw enthusiastic participation from leading food and lifestyle media, influencers, and wellness enthusiasts, who got a first-hand experience of the new avocado creations through a curated tasting session. Session featured engaging discussions on how the idea was conceived in response to shifting consumer preferences and the creative process behind integrating avocado into Indian cuisine. Attendees gained valuable insights into the innovation journey, from experimenting with flavours and formats to striking the perfect balance between health and indulgence, all while seamlessly blending with and maintaining Haldiram's legacy.

At Haldiram's, we constantly strive to innovate while staying true to our Indian culinary roots," said Mr. Kailash Agarwal, President - Retail & QSR, Haldiram's. "Our collaboration with the World Avocado Organisation has allowed us to introduce a global superfood in a uniquely Indian way. We are excited to offer our customers a fusion that reflects the evolving food preferences of modern India."

Zac Bard, Chairman World Avocado Organisation, said, "We are delighted to partner with India's biggest ethnic food chain, Haldiram's, and excited to introduce avocados into traditional India. Snack foods. With the country's dynamic culinary landscape and a growing base of health-conscious consumers, India represents a strong potential market for avocados. Our goal is to educate consumers on the benefits of including avocados in their everyday diet and to promote a healthy lifestyle. This collaboration is a perfect blend of taste and health, marking the start of an exciting culinary journey".

The new avocado range is available across all Haldiram's outlets in Delhi NCR.

About Haldiram's

Established in 1937, Haldiram's is a legacy brand that has transformed traditional Indian snacking with its innovative spirit and quality-driven approach. With a strong presence across India and global markets, Haldiram's continues to delight generations of food lovers.

About the World Avocado Organisation

The World Avocado Organisation is a non-profit organisation founded in 2016 whose members are avocado growers, exporters and importers from around the world - including the top four grower supplier countries to the EU and UK. The World Avocado Organisation promotes the consumption of avocados based on their nutritional value and recognised health benefits. It also shares information and insights on avocado production, supply chains and sustainability with the public.

https://worldavocadoorganisation.com/

