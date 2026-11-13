Hamstech Invites Aspiring Designers to Explore Creative Careers Through Hamstech Design Entrance Test (HDET)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 13: Hamstech College of Creative Education invites aspiring designers to explore their creative potential through the Hamstech Design Entrance Test (HDET). The test offers students an opportunity to take a step towards pursuing creative education and exploring career opportunities across the design industry.

The previous HDET saw 1,500 students appear for the test, with 75 students receiving scholarships. This response highlights the interest among young learners in exploring creative fields and pursuing professional opportunities beyond conventional career paths.

For students who have completed Class 12, choosing a career is an important decision. Those interested in fashion, interiors, photography, graphic design or other creative fields can explore how their interests can develop into professional skills. HDET provides an opportunity for aspiring designers to begin this journey at Hamstech.

Hamstech offers programmes across Fashion Design, Interior Design, Photography, Graphic Design, Product Design and Communication Design. Through practical learning, industry exposure and mentorship from experienced faculty and creative professionals, students can develop their skills and understand how creative ideas translate into professional work.

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Students can also explore scholarship opportunities through the Hamstech Design Entrance Test. Eligible candidates may receive financial support towards their education, helping them take a step closer to pursuing their chosen creative field.

Hamstech's programmes aim to prepare students for professional opportunities across the creative industries. Through practical projects, portfolio development and industry exposure, students can build the skills required to explore roles in design studios, fashion houses, interior design firms, photography studios, advertising agencies and other creative businesses, depending on their specialisation.

Students can also explore opportunities to work with established brands, pursue freelance assignments or establish their own creative ventures. With guidance from experienced faculty and industry professionals, they can develop an understanding of industry expectations and the practical aspects of building a career in their chosen field.

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Hamstech brings over 30 years of experience in creative education, with a focus on practical training and industry-oriented learning. Students have opportunities to work on projects, build portfolios and learn about the professional expectations of their chosen fields.

The next Hamstech Design Entrance Test is scheduled for 13 December 2026. Students interested in appearing for the test can visit the official HDET website to learn more about eligibility, registration, examination details and scholarship opportunities.

Through HDET, Hamstech encourages aspiring designers to explore their interests, discover possibilities within the creative industry and take the first step towards shaping their future.

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ABOUT HAMSTECH

With a legacy spanning over 30 years, Hamstech College of Creative Education has trained more than 39,000 students, supported 28,000+ student placements with over 800 national and global brands, and empowered 8,000+ entrepreneurs across creative fields. Hamstech offers programmes across Fashion Design, Interior Design, Photography, Graphic Design, Product Design, Communication Design, Makeup Artistry, and Baking & Culinary Arts. Through hands-on learning, industry exposure and guidance from experienced faculty and celebrity mentors, Hamstech helps students develop their creative skills and work towards professional opportunities.

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