Handpickd Begins Festive Celebrations By Bringing A Fresh-First Approach To Janmashtami

New Delhi, 3rd September, 2026: Fresh commerce platform Handpickd begins the festive season with a ‘Fresh-first approach’, on the occasion of Janmashtami, an offering that brings together fresh and thoughtfully curated combos for festive consumption. Built around the themes of purity, freshness and mindful celebration, the offering includes a DIY Ladoo Kit, curated bhog and many more options, with premium selections of fruits and flowers.

At the heart of the offering is the freshly prepared pure white butter, the perfect offering for the day. They also have a special DIY ladoo kit, bringing together ingredients such as freshly prepared ghee, honey, coconut and cardamom, along with a simple recipe to make ladoos at home. The kit is designed to bring the spirit of homemade, sattvic celebration to Janmashtami, allowing families to prepare a fresh offering at home using carefully selected ingredients.

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Speaking on the offering, Anant Goel, Founder & CEO, Handpickd, said, “Festivals are increasingly becoming moments where people are more conscious of what they bring into their homes and consume. With Janmashtami, there is an added emphasis on purity and simplicity, which naturally aligns with how we think about fresh commerce at Handpickd. We wanted to bring this together through offerings that allow people to celebrate at home, prepare something themselves and make more mindful choices for themselves and for God. The idea is less about conventional festive gifting and more about creating fresh, thoughtful offerings that are relevant to the occasion.” The Janmashtami range on the Handpickd app brings together a curated selection for the occasion, including a Janmohtasav meetha Bhog, Krishna Bhog, along with a curated basket of exotic fruits and fresh flowers suited for festive rituals and offerings. The assortment is designed to give consumers greater choice within a single fresh-commerce platform, with products that can be selected based on individual preferences and the requirements of their celebration.

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For consumers, the offering brings together the essentials for a more thoughtful Janmashtami celebration at home, with an emphasis on freshness, purity and choice, the range is designed to complement the rituals and traditions of the occasion while giving families the flexibility to celebrate in a way that feels personal to them.

About Handpickd: Co-founded by Anant Goel, Nitin Gupta, and Sahil Madan, Handpickd is India’s first zero-stock, match-making platform for fresh produce, currently serving households in Gurgaon, Noida, and Bangalore. The platform delivers pesticide-free produce sourced directly from farmers, with every order personalised to household needs, whether ripeness, weight or weekly quantity. With its zero-forecasting, zero-inventory and zero-warehousing model, Handpickd is building a more responsive approach to fresh commerce, reducing wastage while enabling greater quality, personalisation and choice.

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