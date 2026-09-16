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Home / Business / Handpickd Expands Beyond Fresh Produce with the Launch of ‘Science-Less’ Products for Everyday Kitchens

Handpickd Expands Beyond Fresh Produce with the Launch of ‘Science-Less’ Products for Everyday Kitchens

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PTI
Updated At : 12:43 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Gurugram, 16 th September 2026: Handpickd, India's zero-stock fresh commerce platform, today announced its expansion beyond fresh produce into a wider range of everyday kitchen staples. Designed for urban consumers seeking cleaner, fresher food options, the platform is extending its demand-led supply chain to bring freshly prepared and additive-free products directly to households.

The expanded portfolio includes freshly milled atta (flour), freshly pounded spices, pressed oils, farm dairy, small-batch spreads, fresh flowers and ready-to-cook essentials. Freshly milled flour and hand-pounded spices are expected to be key growth drivers over the coming year, strengthening the foundation Handpickd has built in the fresh-produce category.

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Modern food distribution often relies on additives and long storage cycles to support transportation and shelf life. Handpickd takes a zero-inventory, locally sourced approach, bringing food closer to harvest and preparation to preserve freshness, flavour and nutrition.

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Speaking on the announcement Anant Goel, Founder & CEO of Handpickd, said “There are two sides to food being modified to last long. Something bad added to it. Or something good taken out. Product companies around the globe have been over investing in it for decades so they can make it centrally and distribute globally. Your local 'halwai' doesn't know that science. Neither does your local 'atta chakki'. The problem there is adulteration of raw material. Handpickd is tackling both in one go - Pure raw material, prepared clean and delivered fresh. Fresh food items that will go bad when they are supposed to because fresh is science-less.” Every batch in Handpickd's staples range is sourced from expert farms and mills and prepared close to the point of delivery, bringing the same sourcing transparency the company built in fresh produce to atta, spices, and oils.

The expansion forms part of Handpickd’s broader vision to build a full-stack fresh-commerce ecosystem, evolving into a trusted destination for everyday fresh essentials beyond produce. Currently serving consumers across Gurugram, Noida and Bengaluru, the company is building a supply chain focused on freshness, operational efficiency, category depth and long-term consumer trust.

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About Handpickd: Co-founded by Anant Goel, Nitin Gupta and Sahil Madan in April 2024, Handpickd is India’s zero-stock, matchmaking platform for fresh produce, currently serving households in Gurugram, Noida and Bengaluru. The platform delivers pesticide-free, plastic-free produce sourced directly from farmers, with every order personalised to household needs, whether ripeness, weight or weekly quantity, helping minimise wastage. With its zero-forecasting, zero-inventory and zero-warehousing model, Handpickd is redefining fresh commerce in India by systematically reducing wastage across the supply chain while focusing on quality, personalisation and sustainability at scale.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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