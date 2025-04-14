VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 14: Social service has always been the cornerstone of building compassionate communities, where individuals come together to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need. Whether it is providing basic necessities, offering emotional support, or working towards larger societal change, the essence of social service lies in the deep-rooted desire to help others without expecting anything in return. In an increasingly interconnected world, the concept of service is not limited to human needs alone, but extends to the well-being of all living beings, including animals.

Feeding animals, particularly those that roam our streets in search of food, is an often-overlooked aspect of social service. Many of these animals, especially in urban settings, face neglect and a lack of access to basic nourishment. Through simple acts of kindness, such as feeding stray animals, we not only ensure their survival but also promote the idea of cohabiting with compassion. Small initiatives, taken collectively by individuals or groups, can create a ripple effect, making the world a more empathetic place.

Advertisement

A Compassionate Initiative

One such initiative that has significantly contributed to feeding both animals and people is the TIGERTEEH FOUNDATION. With a deep sense of commitment, the foundation offers free meals every Tuesday and Friday across locations like Ankleshwar (Gujarat), Hyderabad, and Bangalore. These meals are not just food; they symbolize hope, unity, and the power of community service.

Advertisement

At the heart of this initiative are Touseef Panchbhaya and Hanif Panchbhaya -- a dynamic duo whose dedication to social service and humanitarian causes has transformed countless lives. Hanif, a passionate social worker, is driven by a deep sense of empathy and a belief that even the smallest acts of kindness can spark meaningful change. Together, their unwavering commitment to uplifting the underprivileged and advocating for animal welfare stands as a powerful testament to the impact of selfless service.

His work goes beyond providing meals. It's about creating an ecosystem where people come together to help one another, where both human and animal welfare are prioritized, and where every act of kindness contributes to the greater good. Hanif's vision is simple yet powerful: You & I can make a change.

Through the TIGERTEEH FOUNDATION, Hanif and his team encourage others to take part in the movement, not just by donating food, but by spreading awareness and inspiring others to engage in similar acts of kindness. The foundation's work is a testament to how collective action, when rooted in love and care, can make a lasting impact.

As the foundation continues to grow, its mission remains clear: to provide meals and hope to those who need it the most, irrespective of species. By joining hands with TIGERTEEH FOUNDATION, every individual can contribute to creating a more humane world, one meal at a time.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)