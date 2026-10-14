Hankook C&S Brings Korean Water Scale Removal Technology to the Indian Industrial Market

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 14: As Indian industries continue to focus on equipment efficiency, maintenance cost reduction, and reliable water-management systems, the demand for effective industrial cleaning solutions is becoming increasingly important. Scale buildup inside pipelines, tanks, heat exchangers, and other water-handling equipment can affect system performance and increase maintenance requirements.

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To address these challenges, Hankook Chemical & System Co., Ltd a South Korean manufacturer specializing in industrial chemicals and water-treatment solutions, offers professional Water Scale Remover technology designed for industrial facilities using fresh water, circulating water, and seawater.

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Established in Korea in 1978, Hankook C&S has decades of experience in the research and manufacturing of specialized chemical products. Its business portfolio includes industrial scale removers, water-treatment agents, tire-industry chemicals, car-detailing products, specialty lubricants, and design concrete materials. The company has also established its own R&D capabilities and has obtained certifications including ISO 9001 and ISO 14001.

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Professional Water Scale Removal for Industrial Equipment

One of Hankook C&S's key industrial products is its Water Scale Remover, developed for facilities where scale forms as a result of continuous use of industrial water.

According to the company's product catalog, the solution can be used in equipment operating with seawater, fresh water, or circulating water. It is particularly suitable for removing scale from electrolytic tanks in seawater electrolysis facilities.

Hankook C&S has also developed HCS MARICLEAN CIP-ECO100, an industrial cleaning agent under its MARICLEAN brand. Manufactured in South Korea, the product is specifically designed to remove scale generated in industrial water systems.

For industries in India where water-based equipment operates continuously, such as manufacturing plants, water-treatment facilities, engineering systems, and process industries, efficient scale removal can support regular maintenance and help keep equipment in suitable operating condition.

CIP Cleaning for Easier Maintenance

An important feature of HCS MARICLEAN CIP-ECO100 is its use in CIP, or Cleaning in Place, circulation cleaning.

During the cleaning process, the target equipment is isolated and connected to a circulation pump and tank. The cleaning agent is diluted with clean water and then circulated through the equipment.

According to the product manual, the recommended circulation process generally takes around three to five hours, while pH and temperature are maintained during cleaning. After completion, the used cleaning solution is safely discharged and the equipment is thoroughly rinsed with clean water before operation is restarted.

This circulation-based cleaning approach can provide industries with a practical alternative to maintenance processes that require extensive equipment disassembly.

Hankook C&S's industrial scale-removal portfolio also emphasizes strong solubility at room temperature and the ability to perform scale removal using CIP circulation cleaning.

Compatible with Various Industrial Materials

Industrial plants often use equipment made from different metals and non-metal materials.

Hankook C&S lists its Water Scale Remover as applicable to materials including:

* Titanium

* Carbon steel

* Stainless steel

* Plastics

* Rubber

* Glass

The company notes that additional caution should be taken with zinc materials because zinc may be dissolved during treatment.

This range of applicable materials makes the technology relevant to different industrial cleaning and maintenance environments.

HCS MARICLEAN CIP-ECO100

MARICLEAN CIP-ECO100 is supplied as a colorless liquid in a 20-liter container. The product information identifies purified water as its main component and phosphoric acid as another active component. It is recommended that the product be stored at temperatures above 5°C.

Because it is a professional industrial chemical, Hankook C&S recommends the use of appropriate protective equipment such as safety glasses and rubber gloves while handling the product.

Korean Industrial Chemical Expertise for India

Beyond scale-removal products, Hankook C&S has accumulated experience in water-treatment chemicals and industrial cleaning programs. Its company catalog includes solutions for industrial and wastewater treatment, reverse-osmosis systems, boiler-water programs, cooling-water treatment, and cleaning programs for industrial equipment such as heat exchangers, reactors, and drums.

For the Indian market, Hankook C&S's Water Scale Remover and MARICLEAN CIP-ECO100 can be positioned for cooperation with industrial manufacturers, water-treatment companies, engineering firms, facility-maintenance companies, distributors, and industrial chemical suppliers.

With decades of Korean chemical manufacturing experience and a strong focus on industrial water-management solutions, Hankook C&S is looking to introduce practical scale-removal technology that can support efficient industrial maintenance in India.

About Hankook C&S

Hankook C&S Co., Ltd. is a South Korean company specializing in precision chemical products and industrial solutions. Its major product categories include industrial scale removers, water-treatment agents, Tire Mold Patterning Rubber, tire release agents and paints, Car-detailing products, Ultra-Concentrated Laundry Detergent, Design Concrete Panels, and specialty lubricants.

Company Contact Information

Website: www.hankookcs.com

Contact Person:

CEO YongBeom Na

Mobile: +82-10-3243-4833

Tel: +82-62-973-300

Fax: +82-62-973-344

Email:

nashake@hanmail.net

hknks@hanmail.net

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