• Showcased next-generation thermal management technologies and innovative solutions at a technology showcase held at Mahindra & Mahindra's R&D center in India

• Explored opportunities to expand collaboration on integrated thermal management systems and modules tailored to the evolving requirements of India's automotive industry

• Engaged customer leadership and engineering teams on future vehicle technologies, system integration and joint technology development

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanon Systems, a leading global automotive thermal management solutions provider and a member of Hankook & Company Group, hosted a technology showcase with Mahindra & Mahindra, reinforcing its commitment to customer collaboration and the continued development of India's automotive industry.

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Senior executives and representatives from Mahindra's R&D and procurement teams attended the event to learn more about Hanon Systems' latest thermal management solutions and discuss the future direction of automotive technologies, as well as potential areas for future collaboration.

At the showcase, Hanon Systems presented its portfolio of thermal management solutions for electric and next-generation vehicles as well as conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) and hybrid vehicles, including heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), compressors, heat pump systems, integrated thermal management modules and other key technologies.

Hanon Systems' modular and integrated thermal management solutions received significant attention. By combining multiple functions into a single system, these technologies can help simplify vehicle architecture, optimize packaging, increase energy efficiency and streamline production timelines by flexibly supporting different vehicle platforms.

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Participants also discussed the increasing importance of integration to meet the growing thermal demands of electrified vehicles while supporting battery performance, energy efficiency, and occupant comfort, including how advancements in AI and software-based control technologies could enable more intelligent thermal management solutions that respond more precisely to driving conditions and occupant needs.

"India is an important market for us, with the automotive industry moving toward electrification and future mobility technologies," said Jeong Ho Park, President of Hanon Systems and HMG and Asia-Pacific Business Group Lead. "We will continue to develop thermal management solutions that address the specific requirements of the Indian market and work closely with our local customers to advance technologies for next-generation vehicles."

With three production facilities in Bhiwadi, Chennai and Pune, Hanon Systems has established a strong manufacturing presence in India. Building on this foundation, the company continues to strengthen long-term partnerships with Indian automakers, combining its thermal management expertise with local market insights to develop solutions that balance technical performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness.

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About Hanon Systems

Hanon Systems, founded in 1986, is a global leader in thermal management solutions. In January 2025, it became a subsidiary of Hankook & Company Group. Its offering includes a wide range of solutions in the areas of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, powertrain cooling, compressor, fluid transport, and electronics and fluid pressure. The company currently operates 50 manufacturing sites and three regional innovation centers and employs more than 20,000 people across 21 countries. To learn more, visit hanonsystems.com.

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