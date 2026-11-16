Hanon Systems Strengthens Collaboration with Maruti Suzuki India Limited to Advance Next-Generation of Thermal Management Technologies

• Hosted a technology showcase with Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) to exchange technical expertise and to present next-generation thermal management technologies

• Discussed solutions tailored to local market conditions and opportunities arising from the changing requirements of next-generation vehicles.

• Engaged customer leadership and engineering teams on future vehicle technologies, system integration and joint technology development

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanon Systems, a leading global automotive thermal management solutions provider and a member of Hankook & Company Group, hosted a technology showcase with MSIL to exchange technical expertise and present next-generation thermal management technologies.

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The technology showcase supports the company's commitment to building strong customer partnership in India and expanding collaboration on technologies designed to meet local market requirements. Representatives from both companies discussed the future direction of automotive technologies, as well as potential areas for future collaboration.

During the event, Hanon Systems presented its portfolio of thermal management solutions for electric and next-generation vehicles as well as conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) and hybrid vehicles, including heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), compressors, heat pump systems, integrated thermal management modules and other key technologies.

Discussions focused on the growing importance of collaboration between automotive manufacturers and technology suppliers as India's automotive market evolves and demand for electric vehicles increases. The companies also explored how advanced thermal management technologies can support changing vehicle requirements and contribute to improved system performance and energy efficiency.

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"As the automotive industry moves toward the next-generation of electric mobility, improving efficiency and overall vehicle performance becomes increasingly important," said Jeong Ho Park, President of Hanon Systems and HMG and Asia-Pacific Business Group Lead. "Our thermal management technologies help address these challenges, and through close collaboration with our customers in India, we continue to develop innovative and cost-competitive solutions tailored to the increasing requirements of next-generation vehicles."

With three production facilities in Bhiwadi, Chennai and Pune, Hanon Systems has established a strong manufacturing presence in India. Building on this foundation, the company continues to strengthen long-term partnerships with Indian automakers.

About Hanon Systems

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Hanon Systems, founded in 1986, is a global leader in thermal management solutions. In January 2025, it became a subsidiary of Hankook & Company Group. Its offering includes a wide range of solutions in the areas of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, powertrain cooling, compressor, fluid transport, and electronics and fluid pressure. The company currently operates 50 manufacturing sites and three regional innovation centers and employs more than 20,000 people across 21 countries. To learn more, visit hanonsystems.com.

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