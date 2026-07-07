'Hanuman Teaches Us That the Greatest Strength Is Selfless Service': Swami Abhedananda Sarasvati Ahead of Historic Durban Gathering

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New Delhi [India], July 7: As thousands of devotees prepare to gather in Durban on July 5 for the spiritually significant "Man to Hanuman" programme commemorating 75 years of the Chinmaya Movement, spiritual leader Swami Abhedananda Sarasvati, Padma Shri Anup Jalota--legendary singer, actor and spiritual icon, and renowned singer, actor and spiritual ambassador Anuja Sahai will come together for a unique celebration of devotion, spirituality and service. Swami Abhedananda Sarasvati believes the event is far more than a religious congregation. For him, it is a celebration of devotion, service, unity and the timeless relevance of Lord Hanuman's teachings in an increasingly divided world. In this exclusive conversation, he speaks about the power of the Hanuman Chalisa, the significance of Rhot and seva, and why spirituality remains humanity's greatest strength.

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Q. The entire world is watching as over 10,000 devotees gather in Durban for this historic event. What does this moment mean to you?

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This is not merely an event; it is a spiritual awakening. When thousands of hearts chant the Hanuman Chalisa together with devotion, barriers of nationality, race, language and background disappear. What remains is pure consciousness united in prayer. Durban will not simply witness a gathering--it will witness collective transformation.

Q. Why is Lord Hanuman so relevant in today's world?

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Hanuman represents the highest potential within every human being. He teaches us humility despite immense strength, service without expectation, unwavering faith, discipline, courage and complete surrender to a higher purpose. Today's world is filled with stress, uncertainty and distractions. Hanuman reminds us that true strength comes from mastering our minds and dedicating our lives to truth, compassion and selfless service.

Q. What makes the Hanuman Chalisa so powerful?

The Hanuman Chalisa is much more than a devotional hymn. Every verse carries centuries of spiritual energy and wisdom. When chanted with sincerity and faith, it calms the mind, removes fear, strengthens inner confidence and fills life with positive vibrations. It is one of the simplest yet most profound spiritual practices available to humanity.

Q. This event also celebrates 75 years of the Chinmaya Movement. How does it reflect Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda's vision?

Gurudev wanted spirituality to be lived rather than merely discussed. He believed that the teachings of our scriptures should transform individuals and society alike. This gathering beautifully reflects that vision. Thousands of people coming together in devotion, irrespective of language, culture or background, demonstrates that Sanatana Dharma continues to unite humanity through values, wisdom and service.

Q. Why organise such a grand spiritual gathering in South Africa?

South Africa has preserved a rich spiritual heritage through generations. This event is our humble offering to the country--a collective prayer for peace, harmony, compassion and universal wellbeing. Spirituality belongs to the entire world; it knows no geographical boundaries.

Q. One of the unique aspects of this gathering is the offering of Rhots and the spirit of seva. What do these traditions signify?

Rhot is not merely an offering; it symbolises gratitude, devotion and surrender to the Divine. Every Rhot offered carries the prayers and faith of a devotee. Equally important is seva--selfless service. Whether someone is welcoming devotees, preparing prasad, maintaining the venue or serving the community, every act performed without expecting anything in return becomes worship. Lord Hanuman himself is the greatest embodiment of seva. Through this event, we hope every participant understands that true spirituality is expressed through humility, compassion and service to others.

Q. What impact do you hope this collective prayer creates?

Every positive thought contributes to the wellbeing of the world. When thousands of people pray together with one intention--for peace, harmony and universal welfare--it creates an atmosphere filled with hope, compassion and positivity. Such collective prayer has the power to inspire individuals and strengthen communities.

Q. What message would you like to give young people who are struggling with stress and uncertainty?

Never underestimate your inner strength. Hanuman himself forgot his own greatness until he was reminded of it. Every young person possesses extraordinary potential. Through discipline, faith, good values and regular spiritual practice, every challenge can be overcome. The greatest victory is always the victory over one's own mind.

Q. What would you like every devotee to take home after attending "Man to Hanuman"?

I hope every participant returns home with deeper faith, greater courage and a stronger commitment to compassion and service. If they become kinder to their families, more honest in their work, more compassionate towards society and more connected to the Divine, then this gathering will have fulfilled its true purpose.

Q. Finally, what is your prayer for humanity?

May every heart find peace. May every home be filled with harmony. May humanity rise above hatred and division. May Lord Hanuman bless us with the strength to serve, the wisdom to choose righteousness and the devotion to see the Divine in every living being.

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