Happy Square Outsourcing Services Limited announced Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2025

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 25: Happy Square Outsourcing Services Limited (NSE: WHITEFORCE), a leading workforce solutions and outsourcing services company, announced its Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2025, as approved by the Board of Directors.

Operational & Strategic Highlights

* Industry-leading 60-hour TAT enabling rapid, PAN-India fulfilment.

* Strong digital ecosystem with 10,000+ active jobs and 100,000+ monthly visitors.

* Expanding high-margin RPO services driven by tech-enabled execution.

* Ongoing geographical expansion supported by GeM participation and multi-state presence.

* Serves 300+ corporate clients with large-scale, multi-location staffing needs.

* Uses a tech-enabled recruitment engine for faster, more accurate hiring.

Ms. Shraddha Rajpal, Promoter's Comments:

The Company delivered a steady performance in H1 FY26, with core operations showing consistent traction. We continue to strengthen our tech-led recruitment engine and expand our presence across key markets, supported by increasing engagement on our digital hiring platform.

With a healthy pipeline and improving demand visibility, we anticipate a stronger second half. Our expanding talent base and growing client portfolio position us to scale rapidly across new sectors and geographies while sustaining long-term, profitable growth.

