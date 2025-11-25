DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Happy Square Outsourcing Services Limited announced Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2025

Happy Square Outsourcing Services Limited announced Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2025

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:40 PM Nov 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 25: Happy Square Outsourcing Services Limited (NSE: WHITEFORCE), a leading workforce solutions and outsourcing services company, announced its Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2025, as approved by the Board of Directors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Operational & Strategic Highlights

* Industry-leading 60-hour TAT enabling rapid, PAN-India fulfilment.

Advertisement

* Strong digital ecosystem with 10,000+ active jobs and 100,000+ monthly visitors.

* Expanding high-margin RPO services driven by tech-enabled execution.

* Ongoing geographical expansion supported by GeM participation and multi-state presence.

* Serves 300+ corporate clients with large-scale, multi-location staffing needs.

* Uses a tech-enabled recruitment engine for faster, more accurate hiring.

Ms. Shraddha Rajpal, Promoter's Comments:

The Company delivered a steady performance in H1 FY26, with core operations showing consistent traction. We continue to strengthen our tech-led recruitment engine and expand our presence across key markets, supported by increasing engagement on our digital hiring platform.

With a healthy pipeline and improving demand visibility, we anticipate a stronger second half. Our expanding talent base and growing client portfolio position us to scale rapidly across new sectors and geographies while sustaining long-term, profitable growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts