Home / Business / HappyEasyGo Debunks Popular Flight Booking Myths, Offers Smart Travel Tips and Exclusive Summer Deals

ANI
Updated At : 12:31 PM Jul 22, 2025 IST
VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 22: With travel back in full swing, Indian travellers are faced with a flood of advice -- and myths --around booking flights. To cut through the clutter, HappyEasyGo, one of India's fastest-growing travel platforms, is setting the record straight with data-driven insights that empower customers to book smarter and save more.

"Travel planning should be exciting, not confusing," said Boris Zha, Founder & CEO, HappyEasyGo. "We're here to bust the biggest myths and make sure travellers get real value, not just advice passed down from outdated habits."

Myth: Tuesdays are the cheapest days to book.

Fact: Prices fluctuate based on demand, not the day of the week. According to HappyEasyGo data, Wednesdays and Thursdays often offer better fares, especially during off-peak hours.

Myth: Booking early guarantees the lowest price.

Fact: Airlines typically open bookings at standard fares and adjust based on demand. Booking 30-45 days in advance for domestic and 2-3 months for international is ideal.

Myth: Last-minute bookings are cheapest.

Fact: They're often much costlier unless you're targeting niche or low-demand routes. HappyEasyGo's app features a Last-Minute Deals section with flash discounts on unsold seats.

Myth: Non-stop flights are always more expensive.

Fact: Direct flights aren't always costlier. Use HappyEasyGo's smart filters to compare layovers and find the best price for your time and budget.

Summer Promo Now Live

Travellers can now avail special summer fares by entering code HEGSUM8 on their next flight booking. The offer is valid on both domestic and international routes booked through the HappyEasyGo app and website.

"With the HEGSUM8 promo and a few smart booking strategies, anyone can unlock serious savings and travel confidently," added Boris Zha.

For more information or to book your next trip, visit: https://www.happyeasygo.com/flight/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

