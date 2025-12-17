DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Hari Seva: A New Spiritual Brand from the Makers of Hari Darshan

Hari Seva: A New Spiritual Brand from the Makers of Hari Darshan

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:10 AM Dec 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 17: With over 50 years of devotional heritage, the promoters of Hari Darshan proudly announce the launch of Hari Seva, a spiritual brand rooted in the essence of "Service to God."

Advertisement

Guided by Pooja Nagdev, Director, Hari Seva brings a thoughtfully curated range of sacred products crafted with purity, devotion, and modern appeal. The collection includes Agarbatti, Dhoop, Dhoop Cones, Gangajal, Camphor cones & sticks, Pooja Ghee & Oil, Havan Samagri, Havan Samidha, Chandan Tika & Powder, and more essentials for daily rituals.

Advertisement

"With Hari Seva, we aim to reconnect people with the essence of devotion. Each offering carries the sincerity, sanctity, and timeless wisdom of our traditions.", says Pooja Nagdev, Director.

Launching worldwide in 2026, Hari Seva aims to elevate spiritual practices in homes and temples across the globe.

Advertisement

Instagram Link: https://www.instagram.com/pooja_nagdev?igsh=eHd2MHhxcHlvczIz

Website: www.haridarshan.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts