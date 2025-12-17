Hari Seva: A New Spiritual Brand from the Makers of Hari Darshan

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 17: With over 50 years of devotional heritage, the promoters of Hari Darshan proudly announce the launch of Hari Seva, a spiritual brand rooted in the essence of "Service to God."

Guided by Pooja Nagdev, Director, Hari Seva brings a thoughtfully curated range of sacred products crafted with purity, devotion, and modern appeal. The collection includes Agarbatti, Dhoop, Dhoop Cones, Gangajal, Camphor cones & sticks, Pooja Ghee & Oil, Havan Samagri, Havan Samidha, Chandan Tika & Powder, and more essentials for daily rituals.

"With Hari Seva, we aim to reconnect people with the essence of devotion. Each offering carries the sincerity, sanctity, and timeless wisdom of our traditions.", says Pooja Nagdev, Director.

Launching worldwide in 2026, Hari Seva aims to elevate spiritual practices in homes and temples across the globe.

Instagram Link: https://www.instagram.com/pooja_nagdev?igsh=eHd2MHhxcHlvczIz

Website: www.haridarshan.com

