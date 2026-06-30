HARI University Honours Meritorious Intermediate Students with Gold Medals, Scholarships at HARI UDAAN 2026

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New Delhi [India], June 30: In a grand celebration of academic excellence and student achievement, HARI University (Heartfulness Academy of Research and Innovation) successfully organized HARI UDAAN 2026 - State Merit Excellence Awards at its picturesque Kanha Shanti Vanam campus near Hyderabad. The prestigious event recognized and honored meritorious Intermediate students who secured outstanding academic results, bringing together students, parents, academicians, and education leaders from across Telangana. The event witnessed an overwhelming response, with more than 6,000 participants, including students and parents, joining the HARI UDAAN 2026 initiative.

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The event served as a platform to celebrate hard work, dedication, perseverance, and academic excellence while inspiring students to pursue higher education, innovation, research, entrepreneurship, and leadership. Students who demonstrated exceptional performance in their Intermediate examinations were felicitated with Gold Medals, Certificates of Excellence, and Merit-Based Scholarship Opportunities.

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The program was graced by Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman, Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), as the Chief Guest. Addressing the gathering, he emphasized that academic excellence is the foundation for nation-building and urged students to embrace lifelong learning, innovation, and skill development. He highlighted the transformative role of higher education in shaping the future of India and encouraged students to become contributors to society rather than mere job seekers.

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Prof. T. Kishen Kumar Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), addressed the students and shared valuable insights on emerging career opportunities in technology, engineering, artificial intelligence, and interdisciplinary education. He stressed the importance of adapting to rapidly changing technological landscapes and encouraged students to continuously upgrade their knowledge and skills to remain globally competitive. He also highlighted the immense opportunities available for young minds in innovation, startups, and research-driven careers.

Dr. P. V. Narasimulu, Principal, CBIT, who attended the event as Guest of Honour, congratulated the students and their parents for their remarkable accomplishments. He spoke about the importance of building strong foundations in higher education and highlighted the role of institutions in nurturing innovation, leadership, and ethical values. He encouraged students to dream big, remain focused on their goals, and prepare themselves to become future leaders in their chosen fields.

Dr. N. L. N. Reddy, Professor and Dean, CBIT, inspired students through his address on transforming academic success into professional excellence. He emphasized that while marks provide opportunities, character, discipline, and continuous learning determine long-term success. Encouraging students to remain curious and committed to self-development, he advised them to focus on acquiring practical skills alongside academic achievements.

Welcoming the gathering, Dr. Narsireddy Malgireddy, Pro Vice-Chancellor, HARI University, shared the vision behind HARI UDAAN and reiterated the University's commitment to nurturing future-ready graduates. He stated that HARI UDAAN is not merely an awards program but a movement dedicated to recognizing talent, encouraging excellence, and empowering students with opportunities that can transform their future. He emphasized that education must go beyond academics and develop leadership, innovation, creativity, and social responsibility.

Dr. Sairam Reddy Palicherla, Trustee, HARI, addressed the gathering and emphasized the importance of nurturing young talent through meaningful educational opportunities and mentorship. He highlighted that academic excellence should be complemented by values, leadership qualities, and a commitment to lifelong learning. Congratulating the award recipients, he encouraged students to utilize their knowledge and skills to create a positive impact on society and contribute to the nation's progress. He also reaffirmed HARI University's commitment to supporting deserving students through scholarships, innovation initiatives, and holistic development programs that prepare them for the challenges and opportunities of the future.

Vamsi Chalagulla, Director, HARI, spoke about the University's long-term vision of building a world-class educational ecosystem where students can thrive academically and personally. He highlighted HARI University's focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, research, global collaborations, and future-ready learning experiences. He also encouraged students to leverage emerging technologies and opportunities to create meaningful impact in society.

One of the major highlights of the program was the announcement of Merit-Based Scholarships for deserving students. The scholarship initiative reflects HARI University's commitment to making quality education accessible to talented learners and encouraging academic excellence across diverse disciplines.

Apart from the felicitation ceremony, students and parents benefited from Career Guidance Sessions, Expert Talks, and Higher Education Awareness Programs, which provided valuable insights into future academic pathways, emerging industries, career opportunities, and professional development. These sessions helped students understand the changing dynamics of higher education and the skills required to succeed in a technology-driven world.

Inspired by the vision of Shri Kamlesh D. Patel (Daaji), Founder of HARI and Global Guide of Heartfulness, HARI University continues to promote an educational model that combines academic excellence with innovation, research, entrepreneurship, leadership, and human values. Located within the serene environment of Kanha Shanti Vanam, the University offers a unique learning ecosystem designed to nurture the intellectual, emotional, and spiritual growth of students.

The event was supported by Study9 Network, Digital Connect, and SUPER AI Academy, whose contributions played a key role in the success of HARI UDAAN 2026.

Mr. Bhoopelly Mahesh, Founder of Study9 Network, and Mr. Nikeelu Gunda, Founder of SUPER AI Academy and Digital Connect, participated in the event and congratulated the students on their outstanding achievements. They encouraged students to embrace innovation, continuous learning, and emerging opportunities to build successful careers and become future leaders.

The successful conduct of HARI UDAAN 2026 marks another significant milestone in the University's mission to identify and celebrate young talent while empowering students to become future innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers, and nation-builders. The event concluded with the felicitation of meritorious students, group photographs, and a collective commitment to fostering excellence in education.

HARI UDAAN 2026 is coming to Kurnool on 5th July 2026 to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of Intermediate students across Andhra Pradesh. Following the tremendous success of the Telangana edition, which witnessed the participation of over 6,000 students and parents, HARI University is bringing this prestigious initiative to Andhra Pradesh. The event will honor meritorious students with Gold Medals, Certificates of Excellence, Merit Scholarships, along with Career Guidance Sessions and Expert Talks to inspire students for their future academic and professional journey.

For Merit Scholarships and Admissions at Hari University contact 9491026262, 9492092926

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