HarperCollins India to publish an ode to the superstar, Salman Khan: The Sultan of Bollywood

New Delhi [India], December 19: In time to celebrate the superstar's birthday, HarperCollins India is delighted to bring out the 'Bollywood book of the year' by award-winning writer Mohar Basu - Salman Khan: The Sultan of Bollywood. This book is not just a biography, but a love letter, a fan's tribute and a deep dive into the incredible phenomenon called Salman Khan - through his iconic roles, memorable one-liners, unforgettable songs, rare photos and fan anecdotes, bringing to life an icon's larger-than-life journey and his stardom that has only grown stronger with time. The book will be out on 20th December 2025.

Talking about the book, Mohar Basu says, "I have struggled to enjoy most of the films I've watched this year. The big-screen experience simply doesn't feel the same anymore. When I ask myself what's missing, the answer is clear - it is the uninhibited joy of watching a movie star on a 70mm screen. And there is no one who embodies this feeling like Salman Khan. The electric rush of a first-day-first-show at a single-screen theatre, the crowd comes alive the moment a superstar like Salman Khan makes his rousing entry. Salman Khan: The Sultan of Bollywood is my tribute to the phenomenon of Salman Khan. The book captures the euphoria of watching him on screen, why he has been a ritual for us for the past three decades and what makes him the greatest 'mass' hero of our time. As he turns 60, this book celebrates the old-school magic of movies and why no one commands the big screen quite like Salman Khan."

Bushra Ahmed, Executive Editor - HarperCollins India, says, "There are stars, and then there is Salman Khan - a man whose stardom defies rules, logic, and any conventional idea of fame. With this book, we wanted to create more than a biography; we wanted a celebration of an icon who has commanded love, loyalty, and a fascination that spans across generations. Told with rare photographs, industry insights, and fan interviews, Salman Khan: The Sultan of Bollywood is our love letter to the last true Bollywood superstar: fearless, flawed, magnetic, and impossible to ignore."

About the book -

He Breaks Rules, Hearts and Records

As Prem, the nation's first love; as Bajrangi, the unlikely hero who saved the day and brought kindness back in vogue; as Tiger, the action king who redefined machismo for a new India, Salman Khan is the only Bollywood superstar who has ruled romance, comedy and action with equal ease and style. While critics share the perfect love-hate relationship with him, for his fans--who flock to the theatres with every new release, their loyalty unquestionable, their excitement unbridled--nothing can match the anticipation of a new film starring Salman Khan.

His signature swagger, magnetic charm and larger-than-life persona have fascinated moviegoers film after film.

In Salman Khan: The Sultan of Bollywood, through fan interviews, never-before-seen photos by veteran Bollywood photographer, the late Pradeep Bandekar, and insights from long-time collaborators of the star, the author has put forward an ode to the actor who has made an impact on pop culture like no other.

Through controversies and comebacks, blockbusters and hard life lessons, Salman has remained cinema's wild heart and its last true mystery--perhaps the only superstar of his kind that India will ever see.

About the author -

Mohar Basu is an award-winning author and the Chief Correspondent (Entertainment) at Midday. She has previously worked as a film critic at Koimoi.com, and reviewed movies for The Times of India. Her work focuses on the dynamics of the Hindi film industry. In 2024, she was recognized by the Indian Achiever's Club in their '40 under 40' list. She has previously authored Shah Rukh Khan, published by HarperCollins in 2024.

