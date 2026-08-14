HARRD DISK Trailer Out: Nanda Yadav, Jaihind Kumar and Arnav Chandel Lead the Action-Comedy Suspense Thriller Arriving August 21

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New Delhi [India], August 14: The makers of HARRD DISK have released the official trailer of the upcoming action-comedy suspense thriller, offering a closer look at its intriguing mix of political drama, crime, action and humour. Written, directed and produced by Udoyrraj Baruah, the film is set to release nationwide in cinemas on August 21.

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The film stars Nanda Yadav, known for her performances in Shiksha Mandal and Why Cheat India, alongside Jaihind Kumar, who has featured in Shiksha Mandal and Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai, and Arnav Chandel, known for Hello Bachchon. Rahul Arora, Siddhartha Mukherjee and Chhabi Gauragai also play pivotal roles.

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Building on the intrigue established by the teaser, the trailer delves deeper into the mysterious hard disk that becomes the centre of a dangerous chain of events. With politicians, police officers, journalists, criminals and ordinary people drawn into the unfolding situation, the film explores shifting alliances, hidden motives and the consequences of information falling into the wrong hands.

Nanda Yadav, who is also one of the producers of the film, plays Lakshmi, a sharp and unpredictable character whose choices add another layer of complexity to the narrative. Her performance brings a strong grey shade to the story, with the trailer showcasing glimpses of her strategic and determined persona. She says, "What I loved about Lakshmi is that she never waits for validation or permission to take charge of her destiny. She is curious, instinctive and knows how to navigate the system she operates within. And when needed, she isn't afraid to manipulate it to achieve her objectives."

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Talking about what inspired him to make HARRD DISk, director Udoyrraj Baruah says, "What inspired me was the immense power of information today - a file, recording, photograph or piece of data can change the fate of individuals, institutions and even governments. I wanted to turn that invisible power into a physical object, the hard disk--and explore what happens when it lands in the hands of an ordinary young man, drawing politicians, police officers, criminals and a journalists into a high-stakes race. Beneath the thriller, it is this human element that ultimately made me want to tell HARRD DISK."

Backed by Common Enterrtainment in association with Nayamigro Media and Xanthin, HARRD DISK releases nationwide in cinemas on August 21.

https://youtu.be/s_N3k2_i9Do?si=jduRttEPxov5w9IH

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