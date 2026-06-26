Harrow International School Appi Japan Celebrates Historic First Graduation: Class of 2026 Earns Offers from World-Leading Universities

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Hachimantai [Japan], June 26: Harrow International School Appi Japan (Harrow Appi Japan), Japan's only full-boarding British international school, today celebrated its first-ever graduation ceremony since opening in August 2022.

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- Graduates from 12 nationalities earn places at top universities across the UK, USA, Japan, Canada, Australia and beyond -- marking a milestone for British boarding school education in Asia

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The inaugural graduating cohort comprises 34 students representing 12 nationalities. Throughout their time at Harrow Appi Japan, students have benefited from Harrow's holistic approach to education and a full boarding environment, growing alongside peers from diverse cultural backgrounds while securing offers from prestigious universities across the world.

The graduation ceremony marks a significant milestone for the school, highlighting the success of its educational model and attracting attention from educators and stakeholders both within Japan and internationally.

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Outstanding University Destinations Around the World

Harrow Appi Japan's inaugural Class of 2026 received a total of 146 university offers from 81 institutions across 9 countries and regions -- including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore. Of these, 64 offers came from universities ranked in the QS World University Rankings Top 100. This breadth and depth of destination data reflects the internationally competitive profile the school has cultivated in just four years: rigorous academics, genuine intercultural competence, leadership experience, and extracurricular distinction -- the qualities most valued by admissions offices worldwide.

Head Master's Message: "Carry the View from the Summit"

In his address to the Class of 2026, Headmaster Stephen Tong drew on the metaphor of mountaineering to reflect on the nature of progress and perspective. Evoking the spirit of the climber who ascends, sees, and carries that vision into the descent, he encouraged graduates to hold fast to the lessons, friendships, and experiences gained at Harrow Appi Japan as they go on to face new challenges around the world. He closed by urging graduates to make a positive difference not only through what they achieve, but through how they choose to live their lives.

Head Boy Addresses: Reflections from the Founding Class

Harrow Appi Japan's inaugural Head Boy spoke of the bonds formed within the founding class as the most enduring legacy of their time at the school -- friendships forged across cultures and continents that, he told his classmates, would hold a special place in his heart long after the grades had faded.

A Proven Model: World-Class British Full-Boarding School Education in the Heart of Japan

Since opening in August 2022, Harrow Appi Japan has brought the full Harrow experience to Japan. As a proud member of the Harrow family of schools, the school holds itself to the very same traditions and ambitions that have shaped the original school for over four centuries, now delivered in a setting of outstanding natural beauty in Iwate Prefecture, northern Japan.

The 34 members of the Class of 2026 are the school's founding generation. Educated within a richly multinational community, they developed not only academic excellence, but the leadership capabilities and international outlook that define graduates of the world's great boarding schools. Their university admissions provide early and compelling evidence that Harrow Appi Japan is fulfilling its founding mission: to develop the next generation of global leaders.

About Harrow International School Appi Japan

Set amongst the mountains of Appi Kogen, Iwate Prefecture, Harrow International School Appi Japan is a place where world-class education combines with a full boarding experience in stunning Japanese nature. Aligned with Harrow's esteemed British international curriculum, the school provides a 24/7 distraction-free learning environment that enables students to experience a genuine holistic education -- one that seeks to cultivate the balanced development of mind, body, and spirit.

Harrow Appi Japan welcomes students aged 11 to 18 (Year 7 to 13), offering a full boarding education that mirrors the traditions of Harrow School in the UK, with academic provision through the internationally recognised IGCSE and A Level curriculum. The educational experience combines academic excellence with sport, the arts and personal development, supported by a world-class enrichment programme including high-level ski and snowboard coaching, preparing students for success at leading universities around the world.

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