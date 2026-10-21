Harsh Kedia and Arihant Jain Launch Cocoa & Katli, A Café that Redefines Mindful Indulgence for the Conscious Mumbaikar

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21: Chefpreneur Harsh Kedia and entrepreneur Arihant Jain have announced the launch of Cocoa & Katli, a contemporary all-day café that reimagines what dining out can look like for today’s consumers. Opening in Malad, Mumbai, the café has been built around a simple but powerful idea: creating a space where everyone can enjoy great food together, regardless of age, preferences or lifestyle.

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Bringing together specialty coffee, artisanal desserts and an all-day menu, Cocoa & Katli has been designed for the way people increasingly live today – and so, it is a place for morning coffees, working between meetings, long conversations, family meals, after-school treats and leisurely weekend catch-ups. At a time when consumers are becoming more mindful about what they eat without wanting to compromise on taste, the café offers a dining experience where better-for-you choices are naturally woven into the menu rather than set apart within it.

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Located in Malad, the 1,050 sq. ft. café has been thoughtfully designed to feel bright, contemporary and effortlessly welcoming. Clean lines, open spaces and a relaxed atmosphere encourage guests to settle in, whether they are stopping by for a quick coffee or spending an afternoon with friends and family. The experience is intentionally unhurried, creating a destination that feels equally suited to work, conversation and dining.

For Kedia, the café is the culmination of a personal mission that began more than sixteen years ago when he was diagnosed with diabetes as a teenager. Living with the condition changed the way he thought about food, eventually leading him to become The Diabetic Chef and dedicate his career to proving that thoughtful ingredients and exceptional flavour can coexist. With Cocoa & Katli, that philosophy moves beyond desserts to shape an entire café experience.

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“When I was diagnosed with diabetes, I realised how often dining out meant choosing between enjoying the experience and making better choices. I wanted to create a café where nobody feels that trade-off. This isn’t a place designed for one kind of customer; it’s a place where everyone can sit at the same table and find something they genuinely love. Better-for-you isn’t a separate section on the menu; it’s part of how we’ve thought about the entire experience,”saidHarsh Kedia, Chefpreneur and Co-founder, Cocoa & Katli.

The name reflects the café’s inclusive identity. “Cocoa” draws inspiration from contemporary coffee and café culture, while “Katli” pays homage to India’s rich dessert traditions. Together, they capture a concept that feels globally inspired while remaining deeply rooted in Indian tastes. Every item on the menu has been developed with the same philosophy. Rather than relying on blanket substitutions, the culinary team has taken a product-specific approach to recipe development, carefully selecting ingredients that deliver the richness, texture and flavour guests expect from indulgences while incorporating more thoughtful formulations wherever possible. The emphasis is always on creating food that people choose because it tastes exceptional first, with better-for-you choices built naturally into the experience.

The café has also been intentionally curated to appeal across generations. While coffee enthusiasts can explore a specialty coffee programme, dessert lovers will find a range of artisanal creations, and the all-day menu offers something for every occasion—from quick bites to leisurely meals. A dedicated children’s menu further reinforces the founders’ vision of creating a café where everyone feels equally at home.

For Co-founder Arihant Jain, Cocoa & Katli reflects a broader evolution in India’s café landscape. “Today, cafés have become communal meeting points where people can work, connect, dine and spend quality time. At the same time, consumers are making more considered choices about what they eat. Cocoa & Katli has been created around these changing expectations, bringing together thoughtful food, warm hospitality and a space people will want to return to, again and again.”

With its debut in Mumbai, Cocoa & Katli brings together a welcoming environment and a thoughtful, inclusive menu that makes better-for-you eating feel effortless. More than a café, it is a place designed around the belief that great taste, elevated ingredients and genuine hospitality should be accessible to everyone.

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