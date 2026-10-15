Harshdeep Kaur to Open TV9 Festival of India 2026 with ‘Noor-E-Ishq’ on October 16

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 15: Get ready for an unforgettable musical evening as acclaimed singer Harshdeep Kaur brings her soulful live concert, Noor-E-Ishq: Songs of the Soul, to the opening night of TV9 Festival of India 2026 on October 16. Set against the vibrant festive spirit of the capital, the concert will bring together the magic of Bollywood, the depth of Sufi music and the infectious energy of Punjabi melodies.

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Fondly known as the ‘Sufi Ki Sultana’, Harshdeep Kaur has carved a distinctive place in Indian music with her evocative voice and ability to connect with audiences across generations. From soulful compositions to chart-topping Bollywood numbers, her music has become an integral part of India’s contemporary musical landscape.

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Over the years, Harshdeep has delivered some of Bollywood’s most memorable songs, including Katiya Karun from Rockstar, Heer from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Kabira from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Dilbaro from Raazi and Jugni Ji from Cocktail. Her repertoire also includes popular favourites such as Zaalima, Nachde Ne Saare, Uff and Jhak Maar Ke. Her rendition of Dilbaro earned her the IIFA Award for Best Female Playback Singer in 2019, further cementing her standing as one of the most distinctive voices in Indian playback music.

Beyond Bollywood, Harshdeep has collaborated with leading composers, including A.R. Rahman, Amit Trivedi, Vishal-Shekhar and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. She has also lent her voice to the Hollywood film 127 Hours, featured on Coke Studio India and served as a coach on The Voice India, with her team winning the competition in 2019. With Noor-E-Ishq: Songs of the Soul, audiences can look forward to an immersive live musical experience that celebrates the many shades of her artistry.

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Harshdeep’s performance will set the stage for five days of music, culture, food, shopping and festive celebrations at the fourth edition of TV9 Festival of India, being held from October 16 to 20, 2026. The musical line-up continues on October 17 with a high-energy performance by rapper Raftaar, followed by three nights of Dandiya celebrations from October 18 to 20.

Beyond the concert arena, visitors can explore India’s biggest Durga Puja pandal, a vibrant lifestyle and shopping bazaar, a diverse food festival, cultural showcases and engaging activities for young visitors. The festival brings together the spirit of India’s cultural diversity and the excitement of a large-scale festive destination for families and friends.

Tickets for Harshdeep Kaur’s live concert are available on BookMyShow and District. Music lovers and festival-goers can plan their visit and experience five days of entertainment and celebration in the heart of New Delhi.

Experience Harshdeep Kaur LIVE at TV9 Festival of India 2026

Concert: Noor-E-Ishq: Songs of the Soul by Harshdeep Kaur

Date: October 16, 2026

Concert time: 7:00 PM onwards

Tickets available on: BookMyShow and District

Venue: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate, New Delhi

Festival dates: October 16 - 20, 2026

Festival timings: 11:00 AM–10:00 PM

Event Schedule:

- October 16: Live Music Concert featuring Harshdeep Kaur

- October 17: Live Music Concert featuring Raftaar

- October 18: Dandiya Night featuring BP Singh, Sheyas Dhramdhikari and DJ Shival

- October 19: Dandiya Night featuring Nizami Bandhu, Saurabh Shaury and DJ Veronika

- October 20: Dandiya Night featuring Falita, Mehfil e Khas and DJ Nitish Gulani

For updates and event information, visit www.tv9festivalofindia.com.

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