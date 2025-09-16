HARTING India At ELECTRONICA 2025, BIEC Bangalore

HARTING India showcases connectivity, Innovations at ELECTRONICA 2025 Bangaluru,16 September 2025 – HARTING India, a global leader in Industrial connectivity solutions, is proud to announce its participation at Electronica India 2025, taking place from September 17- 19 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). Visitors can find HARTING at Hall 5, Booth I45, where the company will present its latest connectivity technologies designed to power the future of automation, transportation, energy and digitization.

As industries across India accelerate their journey towards smart manufacturing, renewable energy adoption, and advanced mobility, HARTING continues to deliver robust, reliable and sustainable solutions. Our Highlights for this year: • Han® Modular – Latest developments in Modular side along with Han® Easy Frames, flexible connector solutions enabling customized and efficient system integration.

• Connectivity for Automation & Renewable Energy – Powering the shift towards sustainable energy and transport solutions.

• Miniaturization & High-Performance Interfaces – Compact Solutions that meet the demand for lightweight yet powerful designs.

• Baseline Products – Made in India, made for reliability, Electronica India is the premier platform for showcasing electronics and connectivity innovations, and we are excited to engage with industry leaders, customers, and partners. “Our solutions are enabling Indian Industries to embrace digitization, sustainability, and efficiency, which aligns with India’s vision of becoming a global, manufacturing hub” said Mr. Jacob Chandy – Managing Director – HARTING India Pvt Ltd.

HARTING experts will be available at the booth to demonstrate products applications, share technical expertise, and discuss how the company’s connectivity portfolio can support diverse industries including machinery, railways, energy, and automotive.

Meet us at Electronica India 2025: Hall 5, Booth I45, Bangalore International Exhibition Centre.

About HARTING: The HARTING Technology Group is a leading global provider of industrial connectivity. Around 6,000 employees are active across the globe in 42 sales companies, 14 production facilities and seven R&D sites. HARTING connectivity solutions are used to transmit "data and power" in numerous industrial sectors. Among others, in transportation, electromobility, renewable energy production, automation and mechanical engineering. In the 2023/24 business year the family owned and managed company generated sales of EUR 940 million.

About HARTING India HARTING in India was set up in April 2005. The company began its India operations with a full-fledged office headquartered in Chennai, India in Oct 2005. The company is registered under Indian Companies Act. In addition to Chennai Headquarter, HARTING India has sales offices located in Bengaluru, Pune and Noida.

HARTING India seeks to enhance the country's Industrial capability and competitiveness to become a Global Player in terms of Technology and Markets, by providing the latest technology and innovative Interconnection solutions. With its vast experience and global reach, HARTING will be the most preferred partner for Interconnection solutions in India in the field of Factory Automation, Machinery, Energy, Transportation, Event Management Technology, Infrastructure and Medical technology. HARTING India is also an associate member of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, VDMA and the CII.

