HARTING Joins NVIDIA MGX Ecosystem to Power Next-Generation AI Infrastructure

Chennai ,13th October , 2026 — HARTING Technology Group, a leading global provider of industrial connectivity, today announced it has joined the NVIDIA MGX ecosystem as a power system component provider for the NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 platform.

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Industrial connectivity leader introduces NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 solutions, supporting the evolution of 800 VDC AI data centre power architecture.

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HARTING delivers power whip solutions – cable assemblies that distribute power from the building to each rack - as growing AI compute demands reshape how power is distributed within data centres. The solutions span the transition across two generations of NVIDIA MGX power architecture, from 480 VAC to the NVIDIA 800 VDC architecture, designed to support the rapidly increasing power demands of AI factories.

As AI workloads grow and compute density increases, data centres must manage significantly more power within increasingly dense environments without compromising reliability, efficiency or scalability. That shift is placing new demands on the connectivity systems that deliver power to AI compute infrastructure.

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“AI is fundamentally changing data center infrastructure, and HARTING has the engineering expertise to help enable that transformation,” said Philip Harting, Chairman of the Board and CEO, HARTING Technology Group. “Our inclusion in the NVIDIA MGX ecosystem brings our decades of connectivity experience in high power environments, from rolling stock to automotive, to the infrastructure supporting the next generation of AI.”

For the NVIDIA MGX platform, HARTING provides a 100A/480VAC power whip for the 3RU 110kW power shelf for NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72, supporting the transition to 800 VDC with a next-generation 157A/800 VDC DC-DC power whip connecting the power infrastructure to the compute rack.

“As AI compute becomes more powerful and rack densities increase, the industry has to rethink power distribution from the ground up,” said Christian Gysin, Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Executive Board, HARTING Technology Group. “The transition from 480VAC toward 800 VDC is a significant step in that evolution. Connectivity must support higher power levels while delivering the reliability, safety and scalability these environments demand. That is precisely where HARTING’s engineering expertise comes into play.”

HARTING solutions transmit power, data and signal across mission-critical systems worldwide. The company is drawing on decades of experience in demanding industrial environments and its global engineering and vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities to address the evolving connectivity requirements of AI infrastructure and data centres.

As part of the NVIDIA MGX ecosystem, HARTING will be featured on the NVIDIA AI Factory MGX Ecosystem wall at the OCP Global Summit 2026. The executives from HARTING will honourably attend the NVIDIA MGX ceremony. Besides, two HARTING power whip solutions supporting the NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 platform will also be on display in the HARTING booth (Booth No. C79) demonstrating the power connectivity behind current and next-generation AI infrastructure.

About HARTING Technology Group:

The HARTING Technology Group is a leading global provider of industrial connectivity. More than 7,000 employees are active across the globe in 42 sales companies, 13 production facilities and seven R&D sites. HARTING connectivity solutions are used to transmit data, signals and power in numerous industrial sectors. Among others, in transportation, e-mobility, automation and mechanical engineering as well as in generation, storage and distribution of renewable energy. In the 2024/25 business year the family owned and managed company generated sales of 1.1 billion euros.

About HARTING India:

HARTING India, a subsidiary of the HARTING Technology Group, is a leading provider of industrial connectivity and interconnection solutions. Headquartered in Chennai, with sales offices in Bengaluru, Pune, and Noida, the company serves customers across India through a strong nationwide network. Supported by a local manufacturing facility in Chennai and a technology center in Bengaluru, HARTING India combines global expertise with local innovation to support India's growing industrial ecosystem.

With around 200+ employees and in FY 2025/26 with a growth over three folds, HARTING India serves key sectors such as Machinery, Energy, Transportation, Infrastructure, Power Grid, Wind Energy. Through advanced connectivity solutions and active participation in industry bodies such as CII, VDMA, IMTEX, and IEEMA, HARTING India remains committed to driving industrial innovation and digital transformation in the country.

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