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Home / Business / Harvinder Singh Sikka of Sikka Group on the Next Decade of NCR Real Estate

Harvinder Singh Sikka of Sikka Group on the Next Decade of NCR Real Estate

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ANI
Updated At : 06:48 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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PNN

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New Delhi [India], August 4: The next decade of real estate development across the National Capital Region is likely to be defined by infrastructure-led expansion, premiumisation of housing, greater execution discipline and increasingly discerning homebuyers, according to Harvinder Singh Sikka, Managing Director, Sikka Group.

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With Noida and Greater Noida emerging as major growth engines within NCR, improved regional connectivity, expanding commercial activity and large-scale infrastructure development are creating new opportunities across residential, commercial and mixed-use real estate.

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According to Harvinder Singh Sikka, the market is moving beyond a phase where homebuyers evaluated properties primarily on price and location. Today's buyers increasingly assess developers on execution capability, quality, amenities, transparency, long-term maintenance and the overall lifestyle proposition.

"The NCR real estate market is entering a fundamentally different phase. Buyers today are far more informed and their expectations have evolved considerably. Location will always remain important, but quality, execution, transparency and the overall experience offered by a development will increasingly determine its success," said Harvinder Singh Sikka.

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Noida and Greater Noida, in particular, are expected to benefit from continued infrastructure development and their expanding role as residential and employment centres. The development of new transport infrastructure, expressway connectivity and emerging business districts is gradually widening the region's real estate map.

Sikka believes premiumisation will remain another defining trend. As household incomes rise and consumers become more lifestyle-conscious, demand is shifting towards larger residences, better-designed communities, open spaces, wellness amenities and professionally managed developments.

"The definition of luxury itself is changing. It is no longer only about expensive finishes. Space, privacy, wellness, landscaping, technology, security and the quality of everyday living are becoming equally important," he added.

Another significant development, according to Sikka, will be greater consolidation within the sector. Regulatory reforms and increasing participation from organised and institutional capital are likely to favour developers with strong land positions, execution capabilities and sustainable business models.

The next decade could consequently see NCR evolve into a more mature real estate market where developers compete increasingly on credibility, execution and long-term value creation rather than merely on launches.

"Real estate ultimately remains a business of creating something that has to serve generations. The developers who understand that responsibility and consistently deliver value will define the next phase of the industry," Sikka concluded.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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