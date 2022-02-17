Haryana better placed than Punjab, HP in e-waste management

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, February 16

Haryana is much better placed than many other states when it comes to managing electronic or e-waste. With a recycling capacity of 1.24 lakh tonnes per annum, the state stands at fourth position in terms of installed capacity.

The states which are ahead of Haryana in terms of e-waste handling or installed capacity are Uttar Pradesh (4.94 lakh tonne per annum), Uttarakhand (1.47 lakh tonne) and Tamil Nadu (1.32 lakh tonne).

Across the country, there are 468 authorised dismantlers and recyclers in 22 states with a processing capacity of 13.86 lakh MT per annum, Minister of State for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey informed the Lok Sabha recently.

According to data shared by him, India generated 10,14,961.2 tonnes of e-waste last year, a massive 31.6% increase from the previous year. Further, only 22% of the e-waste generated in India got recycled. In 2017-18, India generated 7,08,445 tonnes of e-waste and 7,71,215 tonnes in 2018-19 — an increase of 8.86%. The e-Waste (Management) Rules were notified in 2016 which got amended from time to time. So far, the Environment Ministry has notified 21 types of electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) as e-waste.

In 2016, the E-Waste (Management) Rules placed responsibility on electronics goods manufacturing companies and bulk consumers to collect and channel e-waste from consumers to authorised re-processing units.

It has provisions for dismantling and recycling of e-waste by authorised dismantler and recycler who has a facility for erasing and removing data.

It is estimated India is the world’s third biggest contributor — 32 lakh tonne of e-waste in a year after China and the US.