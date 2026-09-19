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Home / Business / Haryana seeks focus on agriculture, green energy financing at states’ finance ministers meet

Haryana seeks focus on agriculture, green energy financing at states’ finance ministers meet

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ANI
Updated At : 09:17 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Decisions taken at the conference of Finance Ministers and Finance Secretaries of states and Union Territories are expected to have a positive impact on state economies, with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighting the need to strengthen financing for agriculture, water security and green energy projects.

Speaking on the second day of the conference on financing India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat, Saini said the meeting discussed ways to strengthen development in agriculture and energy-related projects in the coming years.

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“The role of the farmer is very important in the journey of developed India,” Saini said, adding that Haryana shared its best practices with other states.

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Saini highlighted the development of a 2,000-acre agricultural cluster in Haryana, along with work in the Murni block where farmers produce vegetables and spices. He said the state also shared its experience of linking farmers’ crops through the Mera Fasal Mera Vibhora portal.

According to Saini, the initiative has helped the central government save around Rs 900 crore in agricultural subsidies.

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The Haryana Chief Minister also highlighted efforts to strengthen the ecosystem of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) across the country and said Haryana had started an FPO mission.

He said Haryana had sought a special integrated natural farming and water security funding package for the agricultural sector.

On water security, Saini said about 6 lakh acres of land was connected to the Sema river and the state had set targets for freeing land from the river. Against a target of 1.25 lakh acres last year, the state achieved 1 lakh acres, while the target has been increased to 1.5 lakh acres this year, he said.

The conference also discussed green energy, with Saini saying the state received suggestions on strengthening the sector in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to expand green energy.

He said the meeting, convened by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, provided an opportunity for states to discuss measures to improve their economies and strengthen development initiatives.

“I hope that the decisions taken in this meeting will have a positive impact. This will benefit the states of the country,” Saini said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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