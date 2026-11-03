PRNewswire

Hong Kong, November 3: HashKey Group ("HashKey", or "the Group", Stock Code: 3887.HK), a leading digital asset company in Asia with a global footprint, today announced that it has become an Industry Pioneer of EnsembleTX, an initiative of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). HashKey Group will leverage its integrated capabilities in digital asset trading, asset management, asset tokenisation and on-chain infrastructure to explore the use of tokenised deposits in real-world business scenarios, including fund transfers and settlement related to digital asset transactions, subscriptions and redemptions of investment product, and corporate treasury management. These efforts aim to support the gradual commercialisation of tokenised deposits in Hong Kong, building on the real-value transaction pilot under EnsembleTX.

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In recent years, HashKey Group has continued to develop next-generation financial infrastructure, establishing an integrated business ecosystem spanning licensed digital asset trading, asset management, tokenisation and on-chain infrastructure, as well as a network of partnerships connecting banks, asset issuers and investors. Leveraging its existing financial services and infrastructure capabilities, HashKey will explore the use of tokenised deposits for cross-border fund transfers between the Group's affiliated trading venues, subscriptions, redemptions and settlement of tokenised financial products, and cross-border treasury management. The Group will also draw on its blockchain and tokenisation technology capabilities to explore system integration and interoperability with banks and other financial institutions, and assess potential technical solutions for applying tokenised deposits across different financial business scenarios.

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HKMA launched the Project Ensemble sandbox in August 2024 to accelerate adoption of tokenisation. In November 2025, it introduced EnsembleTX, marking the commencement of the pilot phase of Project Ensemble. This represented a significant advancement in enabling real-value transactions involving tokenised deposits and digital assets within a controlled pilot environment. In its initial phase, EnsembleTX focuses on empowering market participants to utilise tokenised deposits in tokenised money market fund transactions, and to manage liquidity and treasury needs in real time. Moving forward, EnsembleTX will further support the interbank settlement of tokenised deposit transactions in tokenised Central Bank Money (CeBM) on a 24/7 basis.

Dr. Xiao Feng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HashKey Group, said: "The next phase of tokenised finance is not simply about bringing more financial assets on-chain. More importantly, it is about integrating tokenisation technology into real-world financial activities to create tangible value in fund transfers, asset transactions and settlement. EnsembleTX provides an important platform for bringing tokenised deposits from technical validation into real-value transactions, with the potential to improve efficiency across financial markets. We look forward to working with other Industry Pioneers under the guidance of the HKMA to contribute to the continued development of Hong Kong's tokenisation ecosystem."

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HashKey has participated in the HKMA's Project Ensemble Architecture Community and Ensemble Sandbox, and is a member of the HKMA's Tokenised Bond Expert Group. The Group continues to participate in industry initiatives and the development of market mechanisms for tokenised finance in Hong Kong.

About HashKey Group

HashKey Group ("HashKey", the Company, Stock Code: 3887.HK) is a leading digital asset company in Asia with a global footprint, providing end-to-end financial infrastructure, technology and investment management to create a digital assets ecosystem. The Company offers a licensed digital asset platform to provide transaction facilitation services, on-chain services, and asset management services.

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