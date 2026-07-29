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Home / Business / HashKey Proposes to Acquire Entire Equity Interests in Singapore's APEX

HashKey Proposes to Acquire Entire Equity Interests in Singapore's APEX

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ANI
Updated At : 06:08 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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PRNewswire

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Hong Kong, July 29: HashKey Holdings Limited ("HashKey" or the "Company", Stock Code: 3887) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, HKDAG (Singapore) Pte. Ltd, has entered into a non-legally binding Framework Agreement with the Major Shareholder of Asia Pacific Exchange Pte. Ltd. ("APEX") and APEX in relation to a possible acquisition of the entire equity interests in APEX.

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APEX and its Group operate a comprehensive and self-contained financial market infrastructure in Singapore. As a licensed derivatives exchange in Singapore, APEX holds the "Approved Exchange (AE)" licence issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Asia Pacific Clear Pte. Ltd., a member of APEX, holds the "Approved Clearing House (ACH)" license, enabling integrated issuance and settlement capabilities. Under Singapore's stringent regulatory framework, only three market participants currently hold both licences concurrently.

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Upon successful completion of the Proposed Acquisition, HashKey is expected to further refine its execution and clearing infrastructure layout for the institutional market, driving the development of a next-generation financial infrastructure encompassing trading, custody, payment, clearing, and settlement. This will enhance its comprehensive service capabilities for financial institutions and institutional-level market participants. As a major international financial centre in Asia, Singapore maintains a leading position in financial market infrastructure development and fintech innovation. The Proposed Acquisition will also further establish a more scalable regulated presence for the Group in Asia's core financial markets, consistent with its broader strategy of building a diversified, multi-jurisdictional fintech platform operating under robust regulatory frameworks.

As at the date hereof, the Proposed Acquisition is subject to the entering into of the Definitive Document(s) and the approval of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). As at the date hereof, no Definitive Document has been entered into by the Group in respect of the Proposed Acquisition, and the requisite approval from the MAS in relation to the Proposed Acquisition has not been obtained. Accordingly, the Proposed Acquisition may or may not proceed. In the event that the Definitive Document is entered into by the parties in relation to the Proposed Acquisition after completion of, inter alia, due diligence of the Target Group, the Proposed Acquisition is expected to constitute notifiable transaction(s) of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. The Company will make further announcement(s) in respect of the Proposed Acquisition as and when appropriate in compliance with the requirements under the Listing Rules.

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About HashKey Holdings Limited

HashKey Holdings Limited ("HashKey" or the "Company", Stock Code: 3887.HK) is a mature, comprehensive digital asset company in Asia with a global footprint, building a digital asset ecosystem by providing end-to-end financial infrastructure, technology, and investment management. The Company provides trading facilitation services, on-chain services, and asset management services through licensed digital asset platforms.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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